Arsenal and Liverpool are among five Premier League clubs interested in signing Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade this summer.

Reports have claimed that the Gunners are set for a “big” summer as new sporting director Andrea Berta works to bring in several new players to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, though while their rivals confirm signings and push to complete more transfers in this early transfer window, Arsenal are yet to get going.

There’s no evidence that they have made progress in their bid to land a new left winger, while their supposed done deal for Martin Zubimendi is now in doubt, with Real Madrid now pushing to hijack their £51m move for the Real Sociedad midfielder.

A new striker is said to be their priority this summer, and while it’s been claimed Arsenal are in contact with RB Leipzig and Benjamin Sesko over a move for £92m man and are the ‘only club to have made concrete contact’ so far, CaughtOffside claim Woltemade has emerged as an alternative option.

It’s claimed the Gunners have held ‘initial talks’ with Stuttgart ‘to gather information on Woltemade’s availability’.

But the report states that the 23-year-old, who got 17 goals and two assists for Stuttgart last season, can also ‘count Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Everton among his suitors in England’.

There’s also said to be interest from Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Roma in the 6ft 5in striker.

The report adds:

‘It remains to be seen if Woltemade will end up being a priority for elite sides like Liverpool and Arsenal, who have been more strongly linked with other attacking players. ‘CaughtOffside understands, however, that there is genuine interest in Woltemade, who could end up being a backup plan for these clubs in what is gearing up to be a challenging market for attacking players.’

The report comes amid the surprise revelation that Arsenal are ‘very close’ to signing Konstantinos Karetsas from Genk.

Reports in March claimed Liverpool were in attendance to watch Karetsas in action for Greece in their 3-0 win over Scotland in the Nations League, and were treated to the 17-year-old becoming Greece’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

Manchester United and Newcastle were also keeping a beady eye on the teenager, while Chelsea and PSG have also been keeping tabs on the playmaker, and Bayern Munich have been engaged in a ‘very intense flirtation for three months’, according to Greek outlet AMNA.

But Arsenal have very much ‘taken the lead in acquiring him’, with the Gunners reportedly now ‘very close to an agreement with the Belgian team for a total amount that will reach €45m [£38m], plus some goal and appearance bonuses’

The transfer would make Karetsas the most expensive transfer of a Greek footballer ever, beating the €36m Napoli paid Roma for Kostas Manolas in the summer of 2019.

The report adds that Arsenal plan to send Karetsas back to Genk on loan for the 2026/2027 season to ensure game time, in what is said to be the ‘key point’ to his imminent transfer.