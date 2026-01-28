Arsenal in transfer talks for two players as ‘major winter offensive’ is launched

Ajax have opened talks with Arsenal as they look to sign Christian Norgaard, while the Dutch side are also looking to seal a deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a great season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently top of the Premier League by four points despite their 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal are also in the League Cup semi-finals, into the FA Cup fourth round and the Gunners have won all seven of their Champions League fixtures this season.

The Gunners have quality back-up options in all positions and Arsenal could be open to allowing some of their fringe players to move on in the January transfer window.

One player who will be leaving is Zinchenko, who was already out on loan at Nottingham Forest, with the Ukraine international closing in on a move Ajax.

Voetbal International has revealed that his loan at the City Ground ‘has been terminated’, freeing up Zinchenko to complete a move to Amsterdam after Ajax ‘had already reached an agreement’ with Arsenal.

The Eredivisie giants are now ‘confident that the deal can now be completed quickly’ and Zinchenko ‘will soon undergo a medical with Ajax, but that will not happen on Tuesday’.

Instead, this is ‘expected to happen later this week, after which he will sign a six-month contract at the Johan Cruijff Arena’ as Ajax ‘buy out his remaining six-month contract’ at Arsenal.

And Caught Offside are claiming that Ajax want another Arsenal player in the form of Denmark midfielder Norgaard as they ‘launch a major winter operation’ for his signature.

The Dutch outfit ‘have already opened negotiations with Arsenal for the 31-year-old Danish international’ with just three Premier League appearances ‘prompting him to consider a new challenge where he can secure regular playing time’.

Norgaard ‘would be open to a move’ to Amsterdam, while Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund are also looking at the possibility of signing the former Brentford star.

One player who will not be leaving Arsenal in the winter transfer window is Gabriel Jesus – who has taken on a big role since returning from injury – with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that it was “never a real possibility”.

Romano said: “As for Gabriel Jesus and Milan: despite talk during the transfer window, it was never a real possibility.

“From what I’m told, the player was never offered, not even to Milan, because he was never for sale.

“Arsenal have always had different ideas and have always considered both Havertz and Gabriel Jesus untouchable, because of how they can help up front. The plan was always to send Ethan Nwaneri, the young talent, out on loan.”

Romano added: “Why? Because Arsenal believe Gabriel Jesus can still help this season. He was never a player on the market.

“Milan were never rejected by Gabriel Jesus—there was never a price, never an offer, nothing—because Gabriel Jesus is not for sale. And offering for a player who isn’t for sale, as you can understand, makes no sense, especially given that he is clearly a very important piece in Arsenal’s rotation.”