Arsenal and Liverpool are aware of the January availability of Antoine Semenyo for £100m

An insider has revealed that Arsenal have been ‘informed’ on the availability of the most in-form attacker in the Premier League for £100million in January.

The Gunners top the Premier League after seven games, with five wins and a draw under their belt. They’re the second-most potent side in the league, their 14 goals bettered only by Manchester City.

The goals have been shared around, with Viktor Gyokeres on three, and each of Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka on two.

Over the summer, there was speculation around Gabriel Martinelli being sold, and while he’s been directly involved in four goals in all competitions this term, there’s a feeling that Arsenal could improve on the left flank.

They could have the perfect chance to do so, as a respected insider account on X has reported they have been ‘informed’ of the availability of Antoine Semenyo for £100million in January.

Semenyo is the most in-form attacker in the Premier League currently, with six goals and three assists to his name.

In his last two league games, the Bournemouth winger has scored three goals and assisted once.

The last of those, a 3-1 victory over Fulham, saw Semenyo score two of the Cherries’ goals and assist the other.

Some Arsenal fans on X have noted that the Ghanaian could be the perfect man to add to the left flank.

However, while the Gunners are aware of Semenyo’s valuation, as are title holders Liverpool.

The insider reported that the Reds have been contacted via sporting director Richard Hughes, who has a deep connection with Bournemouth, having previously been technical director there for almost 10 years.

Liverpool already have a wealth of attacking options, with Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Hugo Etitike and Alexander Isak among the best of them.

For Semenyo, there might be a risk he’d not get as much football as he wanted.

At Arsenal, though, usurping Martinelli seems a simpler task than pushing out one of the Liverpool stars. Whether Semenyo gets much of a choice remains to be seen.

If a bid is lodged for £100million then Bournemouth will accept it whoever it’s from, and given for Semenyo it would mean playing for a side who are of higher stature than his current club, then it might be hard for him to say no, whether it be Liverpool or Arsenal.

