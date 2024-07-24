Arsenal are reportedly ‘preparing’ to submit their ‘initial offer’ to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres, who is also being linked with Chelsea.

The Gunners have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks. They have already spent around £27m to make David Raya’s move to the Emirates from Premier League rivals Brentford permanent.

Arsenal are also closing in on signing Italy left-back Riccardo Calafiori from Serie A outfit Bologna. Once this deal is sorted, they are expected to turn their attention to signing a new centre-midfielder, winger and striker.

Germany international Kai Havertz emerged as Arsenal’s first-choice forward during the run-in as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah dropped down the pecking order.

But the Gunners were always likely to target a new striker this summer and this process could speed up once Nketiah completes his move to Ligue Un outfit Marseille. The two clubs are in talks over a fee, but the Englishman has reached an ‘agreement’ on personal terms.

Regarding a potential replacement, Arsenal have been linked with Gyokeres, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in recent months.

Gyokeres is coming off a remarkable debut season with Sporting Lisbon. He grabbed 43 goals and 15 assists in his 50 appearances for the Portuguese club after joining them from Championship outfit Coventry City for around £17.5m.

As Arsenal have focused on signing Raya and Calafiori, reports linking Gyokeres with the Premier League club have gone quiet over the past month.

But a report from journalist Mark Brus for Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing claims Arsenal could be about to try to put right their well-documented striker issues are well-documented once Nketiah finalises his move to Marseille’.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are also ‘interested’ in Gyokeres, but a ‘bid’ from Arsenal is ‘prepared’ as they ‘plan to open talks over the £55-60m transfer’.

The report explains.