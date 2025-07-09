Arsenal initiate ‘contact’ with Chelsea for £55m England star as Eze transfer doubts emerge

Arsenal and Chelsea are now in contact over the transfer of Noni Madueke, who has agreed personal terms with Mikel Arteta’s side, according to reports.

Arsenal have surprisingly identified Madueke as a wide-forward target as Arteta looks to provide back-up for star player Bukayo Saka.

The Chelsea winger has operated from the left under Enzo Maresca, with Pedro Neto preferred on the right – Madueke’s favoured position.

Arteta has developed a curious habit of raiding Stamford Bridge, having already added Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer after signing Raheem Sterling on loan last year and paying £65million for Kai Havertz in 2023.

That trend has frustrated plenty of Arsenal fans, who are baffled by the manager’s apparent obsession with Chelsea cast-offs. While Madueke is younger and still being used by Maresca, it’s yet another confusing potential addition.

Chelsea recently confirmed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for around £50million and will also welcome Estevao from Palmeiras later this summer.

That has made the sale of Madueke, who is reportedly valued at around £55million, a possibility, and with personal terms now agreed with Arsenal, the two clubs are negotiating over a fee.

After two weeks of discussions with the 23-year-old’s camp, the Gunners have ‘made contact’ with their London rivals, according to David Ornstein.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein confirms that ‘the clubs are now in talks’ and that Madueke is ‘prioritising the north London side over any other options’.

Arsenal have also explored moves for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, which suggests Madueke is their top attacking target rather than a player they want in addition to one of those two.

Madueke has helped Chelsea reach the final of this summer’s Club World Cup, where they will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

He has made 46 appearances this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Arsenal fans aren’t the only ones scratching their heads — former Manchester City defender Micah Richards is just as baffled.

He said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I like [Martin] Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off.

“Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield.

“[Viktor] Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first.

“Madueke…where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently.

“I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one.

“I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”

