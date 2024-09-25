Arsenal: Injury fear sees Arteta ‘turn to’ 16-year-old set to become their ‘second-youngest debutant’

According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has ‘turned to’ 16-year-old Jack Porter, who is ‘set to start’ in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

David Raya joined Arsenal on loan during the 2022 summer transfer window and his move from Brentford was made permanent for around £27m ahead of this season.

At the start of last season, Raya dislodged Aaron Ramsdale to become Arsenal’s new number-one goalkeeper and he’s been superb for the Premier League giants.

The Spain international has been accused of “cheating” by pundit Jamie Carragher, but his emergence as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League has boosted Arsenal.

Raya produced another impressive display at the weekend as Arsenal held firm to earn a valuable 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Captain Martin Odegaard missed this game due to injury and Raya was spotted limping when he was exiting the Etihad.

Speaking on Tuesday, Arteta revealed Odegaard’s return is a “matter of weeks away” and he also confirmed that a “few players” are “not available” for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against League One side Bolton Wanderers.

“I think it will be a matter of weeks, but how long exactly I cannot tell,” Arteta said.

“We might get a surprise but I think it’s unlikely he’ll be back before the international break.”

He added: “Unfortunately, yes there will be a few players not available. (On Wednesday) you will find out… as soon as I give the line-up. We have to wait on one of them.

“I always prefer the facts to words or supposing things. Let’s see who is available (on Wednesday) and then we can talk about dark arts or these things or if it’s a reality.”

A report from The Athletic claims Raya is being rested on Wednesday as a ‘precaution’ and Porter is ‘set to start’ in his place.

Regarding the severity of Raya’s injury and Arsenal’s stance on Porter, the report explains.