It’s no longer surprising when Mikel Merino is named – and excels – as a striker for Arsenal, but there was another mid-game tactical switch from Arsenal that showcased once again the lengths to which Mikel Arteta is innovating on his way to secure surely inevitable trophies.

Arsenal are the favourites to win the Champions League after a fourth straight win and a fourth straight clean sheet, meaning that Opta now have them pegged as the leading contenders for the trophy ahead of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Against Slavia Prague, they were missing the suspended Martin Zubimendi as well as the injured Viktor Gyokeres, and in the early minutes they struggled to keep hold of the ball amidst a ferocious press.

Slavia striker Tomas Chory was getting some joy with his energetic pressing, meaning that the Gunners managed a barely believable 53% pass completion rate in the opening 10 minutes.

Arteta’s response was immediate: Saliba began to step into midfield in what many call the ‘John Stones role’ to help out Christian Norgaard, who was deputising for Zubimendi.

Asked about the tactic after the game, Arteta said: “That was related to the way they press, and the way the 9 makes the press and the way we could find certain advantages and time, because if not, everything is absolutely man-to-man.

“It’s a really difficult game to play constantly, especially after the direct play. And we could have done better; it’s something we haven’t had time to train really.

“So, to have more solutions and to try things, and to especially put players in their qualities with a bit more time on the ball. It’s something that I wanted to try.”

It was obviously the perfect game to try different tactics, with Jurrien Timber particularly impressive in a sometimes hybrid role.

Asked about the Dutchman, Arteta said: “Extraordinary. For me, he’s been phenomenal in every department. I think he’s taken his level and the team’s level to a different dimension, against his opponents, the way he penetrates, the way he wins duels, the way he understands the game, the way he wants to make things happen. A big example for the rest of his teammates.”

Pundit Pat Nevin was glowing in his praise of Saliba and his defensive partner Gabriel, saying after an eighth straight clean sheet: “The way Gabriel and Saliba looked at each other and celebrated with each other showed that this is what they love to do and live for. They live for defending and clean sheets – and, oh boy, do they do it well.

“I suspect they also turned around and celebrated with David Raya as well because he is a big part of these clean sheets.

“They were asked a few interesting questions by Slavia Prague centre-forward Tomas Chory early on, but they just never flinched. They never looked in any danger of giving up their clean sheet.”

This feels very reminiscent of the Manchester City treble winners of 2022/23.