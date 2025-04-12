Arsenal are ‘insidious contenders’ for the signing of Lille striker Jonathan David, who is a top target for Italian giants Inter, according to reports.

David is out of contract at the end of this season and expected to leave French club Lille.

He has been perpetually linked with a transfer to the Premier League for a number of years but has never come close to making the move.

Despite his consistent goalscoring in Ligue Un and Europe, the Canadian international has not been snapped up, but several English clubs are in the race for his signature now he could be available on a free.

David was available for a cut-price fee believed to be in the region of £15million last summer, however, clubs seem set on competing for him when his contract runs out this summer.

His form has been solid again in 2024/25, scoring 23 goals across all competitions, including seven in 10 Champions League encounters.

The 25-year-old has an impressive ten assists to boot and whoever does get him on a free transfer will be conducting some very shrewd business.

Arsenal have been linked with David for a while and are crying out for a new striker, though David does not appear to be a top priority for them.

Considering there is no transfer fee involved, the Gunners might fancy bringing the Lille star in for more depth up front while completing a big-money deal for someone like Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko or even Alexander Isak, who has 20 Premier League goals for Newcastle United this term.

There is plenty of interest from abroad and Serie A champions Inter are reportedly one of the big clubs in contention for the signing of David.

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Inter have ‘presented an offer’ to David, although Arsenal are an ‘insidious contender’ for the striker’s signature.

Inter’s ‘very clear goal’ is to strengthen up front as Mehdi Taremi has ‘disappointed expectations’, while Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa ‘should both say goodbye’. Charming.

Simone Inzaghi has plenty of faith in Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez but requires more firepower and David is ‘exactly’ what he needs.

It is claimed that the Lille star is asking for ‘a salary of about 10 million euros’ (£8.68million) a year – which equates to £167k per week – and there is expected to be 15 million euros (£13m) paid in bonuses and agent fees.

The Nerazzurri are not fully convinced, nevertheless, they have ‘presented its offer’ and the ‘ball’ is in David’s court.

Their pursuit of David is somewhat ‘on hold’ and as well as ‘insidious contenders’ Arsenal, Juventus ‘are there’.

The report adds that ‘David is convinced that there will be no shortage of options and is probably not entirely wrong’.

He does have the ‘offer in hand’ and is considering his options.

