Arsenal reportedly ‘intend to buy’ Marcus Rashford, in a move which will be preferable to Manchester United given the plans of Barcelona, where he’s currently on loan.

Rashford has seemingly found a home with Barca. For months prior to his loan move there – even when he was joining Aston Villa on a short-term switch – it was suggested the United man’s sights were on the Camp Nou.

He has starred with 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions and has done himself no harm in guaranteeing he remains at Barcelona following his loan, which has a £26million option to make the move permanent.

But multiple reports have suggested the Spanish side are looking to change the structure of the deal, making it an easier one for them to pull off.

Of late, it was suggested that Barca want to loan Rashford back in on the same terms as this season, and a report in Spain reiterates that, stating the plan of Joan Laporta and Deco is to ‘request a new loan for the next campaign.’

The difficulties that Barca might face in bringing Rashford back on board again could be compounded, with the report, in line with many others in recent months, stating United ‘plan to transfer him with immediate effect, in order to obtain significant income.’

The presence of other clubs in the mix for the Red Devils forward makes things harder for Barca.

It’s stated Arsenal, Juventus and Chelsea ‘intend to buy’ Rashford. While United might not want to strengthen a rival in either of the English side, that they are adamant about getting the full fee for the forward means they might have no choice.

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In any case, insider Pete O’Rourke feels, however they may do it, Barca will be able to bring Rashford back through the door next season.

He said: “It’ll be an interesting one. Ideally, Barcelona want to keep Marcus Rashford beyond the end of the season and Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona.

“Obviously, the fact that Joan Laparta has won presidency again at Barcelona really boosts Rashford’s hopes of getting that move done, he wants to keep him.

“I think Hansi Flick is more than happy to keep the England international as well.

“They would prefer not to have to pay that £26million fee this summer due to their ongoing financial issues. They would like another loan and then have the buy clause after that one. But yeah, I still think this deal will get done.”

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