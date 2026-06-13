According to reports, Arsenal are now trying to beat Paris Saint-Germain in a race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer.

In recent days, there have been rumblings that the Gunners are working on signings to improve their squad after lifting the Premier League title.

Despite winning the title, there is certainly room for improvement with Mikel Arteta‘s squad, and they are expected to prioritise a new striker and/or left winger this summer.

There have also been suggestions that Arsenal will look to add another centre-midfielder to their squad this summer, and Lille standout Bouaddi has been mooted as a target.

The 18-year-old, who is set to feature for Morocco at the World Cup, has remarkably already made 96 senior appearances for Lille, and this includes 42 outings during the 2025/26 campaign.

READ: Arsenal get ‘approval’ for £170m double signing as Arteta plots title defence

Unsurprisingly, PSG are also in the running to sign the talented teenager, and journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims he has given a ‘slight preference’ to the Ligue Un giants.

Two ‘factors’ boost Arsenal over PSG

However, Tavolieri has also explained that the Gunners have now acted to ‘intensify their efforts’ to land Bouaddi this summer, and the ‘message’ that he would be an ‘important’ player for Arteta next season has ‘resonated’ with the player.

And Tavolieri claims another ‘factor’ is in Arsenal’s favour with this deal, which could cost around 70 million euros (£60m).

READ MORE: Julian Alvarez picks between Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona after ‘aggressive’ bid

The report claims:

‘LOSC’s position is clear: they will need to pay around €70 million to secure the services of the French youth international. Arsenal, however, believes that their excellent relationship with Lille president Olivier Létang could facilitate negotiations. ‘Another factor could also work in the English club’s favor: unlike PSG, Arsenal is not a direct competitor of LOSC in France. This could lead Olivier Létang to favor a sale abroad if the financial conditions are right.’

And Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that the Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder this summer.

“Don’t forget Arsenal will also be busy in midfield during this transfer window. There is a lot happening behind the scenes,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ NEXT: Man Utd, Arsenal could complete winger swap involving Rashford after Arteta approves move

“His contract will become a topic soon. But the expectation remains absolutely clear.

“Arsenal expect Mikel Arteta to sign a new contract and continue at the club.

“So things are moving in a very positive direction for the Premier League champions.”

On Arsenal’s forward targets, Romano added: “These are completely separate stories. Tzolis is viewed as an opportunity.

“Morgan Rogers remains one of Arsenal’s top targets for the summer.

“Of course he is expensive and of course it is difficult.

“But Arsenal love the player and he remains a name discussed internally.”