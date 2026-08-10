Arsenal interest in Chelsea attacker confirmed, with deal to devastate Tottenham

Arsenal are genuinely interested in signing a Chelsea forward who could leave for around £70m-£75m, and a deal would simultaneously wreck Tottenham’s transfer plans.

Arsenal remain determined to add to their forward line on the back of several painful rejections. Varying degrees of interest in signing Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola have all come to nothing.

The Gunners have been linked with Iliman Ndiaye, Nico Williams and Kenan Yildiz since Vinicius penned fresh terms at Real Madrid.

However, the latest from Chelsea reporter, Si Phillips, claims Arsenal could look across London to Stamford Bridge for their big-money signing out wide.

Phillips claimed Arsenal have genuine interest in signing Portugal international, Pedro Neto.

What’s more, the reporter claimed Chelsea would sell for the right price, which is a sum in the £70m-£75m range.

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Arsenal interested in signing Pedro Neto

“I mentioned Neto a moment ago. Neto, obviously, has been playing since he arrived on the tour,” began Phillips.

“He has got a lot of clubs interested in him, and he’s, again, he’s not a player who’s looking to leave necessarily, but he’s certainly been open to the interest coming in for him and seeing what offers he gets.

“Chelsea would sell him if the money’s right. I believe similar sort of money that they are asking for Malo Gusto, which is reportedly around £70-£75m.

“I don’t think Neto’s quite that much, but it will be around that sort of ballpark figure. So, they would definitely sell if a club pays the money.

“I wouldn’t say he’s on the sort of fire sale or fire loan list that Chelsea are going to be working through the next three years, but he’s certainly a player they would sell, and it’s one to watch.

“And he’s got interest from Tottenham, Liverpool are interested in him, Manchester City, which has been public,

“I have heard from a source over the weekend that Arsenal are also interested in Neto.

“I don’t believe it’s anything like they are prioritising or anything like that, but they are definitely a club who are showing interest in Neto as well, and Neto is appealed by all this interest coming in.”

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Arsenal can wreck Tottenham transfer plans

As mentioned, Man City’s interest in Neto is on record, and Enzo Maresca’s side have already established contact with the player’s camp and agents.

City plan to sign a new winger before giving Savinho the green light to complete his long-anticipated transfer to Tottenham. City won’t approve that move until a new wide man has been banked, or at the very least lined up.

As such, Arsenal have the chance not only to sign a proven Premier League winger in Neto, but also to prevent the Portuguese from joining a title rival in City, which in turn, would prevent City from selling Savinho to bitter rivals Spurs.

The elephant in the room in this story, of course, is that Neto is left-footed and plays primarily on the right side, where Bukayo Saka plays.

Arsenal’s ideal aim is to sign a right-footed left winger, as evidenced by their interest in Rogers and Vinicius etc.