A “very good source” has confirmed that Arsenal want to sign a rival Premier League winger, per Sami Mokbel, but it’s been said the transfer “doesn’t make sense” for one side.

Arsenal are being linked with some big Premier League stars at the moment. Deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard will reportedly soon be complete, while Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Eberechi Eze are all linked.

After three second-placed Premier League finishes in a row, recruiting quality top-flight players could see the Gunners finally go one further and win the title.

One player who has been linked over the course of the last few months is Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who is one goal contribution away from 50 in the Premier League, coming in six seasons so far.

Insider Mokbel, speaking to Latte Firm, has confirmed the interest, but suggested getting the Magpies to let him go might be difficult.

“I think Anthony Gordon is another one that they have an interest in. Again, I’ve had that from a very good source, and I’ve had that kind of backed up as well by other good sources,” he said.

“But he just signed a new contract at Newcastle towards the start of last season, so that, again, will be difficult. And I think if Newcastle were to sell one of their crown jewels this summer, that whole project almost falls apart.

“They’ve made the Champions League. They’ve won that trophy they desperately wanted. For them to then go and sell one of their best players, it doesn’t make sense.”

It is suggested, though, that Arsenal have been given the green light from Newcastle to land Gordon, given the Magpies are themselves advancing on a new winger, in Anthony Elanga.

But it would surely be better for the North East club if they were to have both Gordon and Elanga in their side rather than letting a star go just because they have signed a somewhat similar player.

As Mokbel notes, Newcastle letting one of their best players leave does not make sense, and they would surely be a stronger side next season if they had Gordon and Elanga in the side, with both able to feed Alexander Isak while surely having good returns themselves.

As such, Arsenal may indeed find it tough to get Newcastle to agree to the sale of Gordon.

