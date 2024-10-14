Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly three of seven clubs interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer next summer.

Jonathan f***ing David, eh? Is this guy ever going to get a move?

He has got a Houssem Aouar feel to him. A Ligue 1 player perpetually linked with a transfer to the Premier League, has probably been watched once or twice by your average Premier League fan, and has a consistently declining asking price. It all adds up.

Arsenal have always been in the picture as well, making it even better.

David has a solid scoring record in France, finding the back of the net 92 times in 196 appearances for Lille, helping them win a league title in 2020/21.

He has an impressive eight goals in 13 matches this term and is out of contract next year, which has unsurprisingly caught the attention of several clubs across Europe.

There were links to Arsenal and Manchester United during his Gent days but David joined Lille for around £23million.

Since then, rumours of a move to the Emirates have persisted, with Lille seeking around £50m for the Canadian in the 2021 summer transfer window.

In December 2021, the player’s agent said David would be on the move the following summer, but that obviously did not come to fruition.

A £50m valuation in 2021 became £40m in 2022, £30m in 2023, and was between £15-20m in 2024, with one year remaining on his contract.

No club snapped up David in the summer transfer window despite his low asking price, leaving him able to negotiate a pre-contract from January 1.

That means we have plenty more Jonathan David transfer stories to look forward to. Lucky you. Lucky us!

Jonathan David to Arsenal, Newcastle or Tottenham?

The latest from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says FC Barcelona and AC Milan are both very keen on signing the 24-year-old.

Barcelona are unsurprisingly keen as Hansi Flick works with a shoestring budget. Club president Joan Laporta has signed several players following the expiry of their contract and David could be next.

The two European giants are not alone in expressing an interest in David, with Newcastle, Arsenal, Inter, Juventus and Tottenham also keen.

Indeed, it is claimed that those clubs have ‘sounded’ their interest in the Canadian striker.

Barcelona’s reported interest comes with Robert Lewandowski approaching the end of his career. At the ripe age of 36, the Pole has scored an impressive 12 goals in 11 matches in 2024/25.

The Blaugrana will need a long-term replacement for Lewandowski and David is an ideal candidate should he become available on a free transfer.

Barcelona are ‘very aware of his situation’ but Milan are also very interested and ‘want to put all their meat on the grill for a young striker’. These Spanish websites have a way with words.

Lille have not given up hope on extending David’s contract, however, and ‘will try by all means to convince him’ to stay.

Please, please, please can you leave Lille next summer, Jonny? We’re running out of things to say about you, mate.