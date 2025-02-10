Arsenal are set to miss out on the signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as he chooses a different destination, according to reports.

The Gunners missed out on signing a new attacker in the January transfer market with the recruitment team looking around for reinforcements after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Newcastle’s Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko were seen as unrealistic options for the winter as their clubs would have demanded huge fees to see them depart midway through the season.

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel was another player who was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium before eventually sealing a loan deal at north London rivals Tottenham.

There were also rumours that Arsenal made enquiries about former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, while Arsenal made a bid of around £40m for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal eventually decided not to make a second bid for 29-year-old Watkins with Aston Villa relaxed about sticking to their valuation after selling Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabia.

Despite being the second highest goalscorers in the Premier League, it has long been thought that Arsenal need a top centre-forward to help them win more trophies.

Gary Neville and others have been banging that drum since 2023 but Arsenal decided to start the season with just Kai Havertz and Jesus as their centre-forward options.

Isak, who has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League matches this term, is likely to command a big fee in the summer but it has been reported that he’s emerged, along with Sesko, as the Gunners’ top target in the summer.

But reports in Spain claim that Arsenal look likely to miss out as the Newcastle striker ‘chooses destination’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Isak will apparently be a ‘surprise signing’ at Barcelona after the Premier League star ‘already made a clear decision about his future: if the ‘Magpies’ fail to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League, he will ask to leave in the summer.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five strikers Arsenal must target: Arteta to sign Bundesliga youngster over Alexander Isak

👉 Top ten market value increases of the season features Ethan Nwaneri and Aston Villa star

👉 Arsenal will axe seven first-team stars to fund four summer signings after ‘dry January’



The report adds that the Sweden international ‘wants to return to La Liga and Barca is his favourite option’ as he ‘feels very comfortable in Spanish football’.

Newcastle value Isak at €150m (£125m) with Barcelona ‘already studying the viability of the operation’ and the Catalan giants are looking at ‘creative formulas to convince’ the Geordies to part with their prized asset.

They will consider using players to sweeten the deal with ‘Ferran Torres or even Vitor Roque’ potentially the players who could be swapped in the summer.

Despite Isak’s preference, the report continues by claiming that Barcelona could ‘have a very difficult time competing financially’ with Arsenal, who are prepared to pay big for the Newcastle man.

The report adds: ‘However, Isak’s desire to play in Spain could give Barca an advantage , as the player could put pressure on his club to facilitate his departure to Camp Nou.’