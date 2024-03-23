Arsenal line up Premier League ‘traitor’ as ‘first star reinforcement’ after Arteta ‘guarantee’

Arsenal want Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak as their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having another successful season under Mikel Arteta with the north Londoners once again challenging for the Premier League title.

Arteta wants Isak as his ‘first star reinforcement’

Their 2-1 victory over Brentford before the international break means Arsenal are now ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference after Jurgen Klopp’s men drew with Manchester City.

Some former players and pundits earlier on in the season doubted their ability to win the Premier League with just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as strikers to choose from.

However, Arsenal have been one of the highest scorers in the Premier League since the new year with the Gunners winning all eight of their league matches in that period, scoring 33 goals in the process.

But it’s unlikely to stop them investing in a top striker in the summer with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Nketiah is likely to leave in the summer.

READ MORE: Cole Palmer fourth behind Arteta’s ‘number one target’ in top 10 market value increases this season

Newcastle striker Isak seems to be Arteta’s top choice to replace the England international with the 24-year-old scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

And now Spanish publication Nacional claim that Arteta wants to make Isak his ‘first star reinforcement’ of the summer transfer window as he looks to appease his ‘need to reinforce the attack’.

Isak is a ‘name that seems to be very convincing’ to Arsenal after being a success at St James’ Park since his £63m move from Real Sociedad in 2022.

A move to Arsenal means Arteta can ‘guarantee’ Champions League football and will in addition ‘promise him a place in the starting eleven’.

The Spanish outlet also call him a ‘traitor’ in the eyes of Real Madrid after he ‘rejected’ president Florentino Perez when a ‘deal was already closed’.

Bruno Guimaraes: I’m disappointed about our season

Another player who could reportedly leave Newcastle in the summer is Bruno Guimaraes with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in his signature.

On Newcastle’s struggles this season, Guimaraes said in an interview this week: “This season we have been struggling. I think we’ve had many problems with injuries and suspensions but this is part of the process. When I signed for the club I knew that this would happen.

“Things have happened too quickly. During my two years at the club, we reached a final, unfortunately, we didn’t win but we got there after 20 years which was massive for the club.”

On how the players feel about rumours that Newcastle could have to sell a big-name player to satisfy Financial Fair Play rules, Guimaraes added: “I don’t know exactly. I am not involved in that.

“We never know what is going to happen but I’m happy at the club. Of course, I’m disappointed about our season but I think we still have a chance to finish at least seventh, Europa League or Conference League.

“But about the club staff, I cannot speak too much. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future but what I can say is I am so grateful for Newcastle.”

READ MORE: England 6-5 Brazil: Injuries benefit Pickford, Guimaraes as Real Madrid trio make combined XI