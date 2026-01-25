Jacobs reveals Arsenal ‘move’ for Real Madrid star as manager confirms interest in Gunners man

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are ‘considering a move’ to sign Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas in 2026.

The Gunners beat the Serie A side 3-1 in the San Siro on Tuesday night as the Gunners continued their perfect record in the competition this season.

Arsenal, who are top of the Champions League league phase with a perfect seven wins from seven, are also leading the Premier League by four points to second-placed Manchester City – but they have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side.

A brace from Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres’ third Champions League goal of the season gave Arsenal all three points against Inter ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

It seems like Arsenal are unlikely to make any big new additions in the January transfer window after spending over £250m in the summer.

However, former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists they have their eye on a Real Madrid defender with Arsenal ‘considering a move’ for left-footed central-defender Valdepenas.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas and are considering a move in 2026. 19-year-old has been tracked by #AFC for some time. No bid yet.’

BBC Sport senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel has brought more details on a potential move for the Real Madrid defender after ‘internal discussions’ at Arsenal.

Mokbel said: “Well-placed sources have told BBC Sport the 19-year-old has been heavily scouted in recent months with a view to go for a future move for the central-back.

“Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer for Valdepenas but internal discussions towards a potential approach have taken place.

“It remains to be seen whether Arsenal target the current transfer window or wait until the summer for Valdepenas should they decide to formalise their interest.

“Valdepenas, has a reported 50m euro (£43m) release clause in his contract, made his senior debut for Real in December, starting in the La Liga clash versus Alaves.”

Fabrizio Romano recently gave Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move from Arsenal to Ajax his ‘here we go’ confirmation but since then a deal seems to have stalled.

And Ajax interim manager Fred Grim hopes that a deal for the Ukraine international “will take shape soon” after confirming the club’s interest.

Grim said: “I hope that [Zinchenko’s signing] will take shape soon.

“At Ajax, we’re very busy strengthening our squad. We’re not in a position to make a big impact at the beginning of January. You’re dependent on the players’ choices. It will have to be finalised in the coming week. In my opinion, there are still some possibilities then.”