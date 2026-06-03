Arsenal ‘are in talks’ to sign Jeremy Monga from Leicester City as their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have had a brilliant season under Mikel Arteta with the Spaniard leading them to their first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal couldn’t quite make it an even more historic season for the club on Saturday when they lost 4-3 on penalties in Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Their run to the Champions League final and their first-placed finish in the Premier League means Arsenal are set to have a boosted transfer budget.

There have been rumours that Arteta’s side will spend over £200m once again in the summer transfer window as they look to build on their success this campaign.

Arsenal are looking to sign a left-winger as one of their priorities and now Leicester City youngster Monga has emerged as a top target.

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Former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insisnts that Arsenal are now ‘in talks’ over a deal to sign the England Under-19 international – but the transfer ‘could go to a tribunal to determine a fee’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are in talks to sign Jeremy Monga. Several top clubs have made approaches for the 16-year-old Leicester City winger. Sources say Leicester have received as many as eight formal enquiries from top clubs in England and Europe. Monga could cost in excess of £10m. It is possible a transfer could go to a tribunal to determine a fee.’

David Raya reacts to Premier League title win

Arsenal went on a trophy parade around north London on Sunday as they showed off their Premier League trophy and David Raya gave his thoughts on the season at the event.

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Raya said: “I trust every single player and they make my life much easier. Of course I try to be there for the team as always and this season, throughout the whole campaign, we have defended very well and that helped us to achieve what we have achieved.

“Winning three Golden Gloves in a row never crossed my mind but as soon as you get the first one you think maybe it’s a one-off. Then when you get the second and third one, it’s not just me, it’s the whole team. It’s crazy to think that we won it three times in a row and hopefully we can go for a fourth one!

“My mum says I’m the brave one but I think her and my dad were the brave ones to let their son at 16 years old go to another country, to another culture, speaking no English, to pursue a dream. I have to thank them because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

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