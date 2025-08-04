French star ‘refuses’ Arsenal transfer as Romano issues update after Gunners ‘make contact’

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal transfer stories.

Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet has rejected a potential transfer to Arsenal this summer after the Premier League club made contact over a move.

The Gunners have already made six new signings this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all moving to the Emirates Stadium.

But there are rumours that Arsenal are not done there with claims that they could sign Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze as they look for a new left-sided attacker.

While transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Sunday that Arsenal had ‘made contact’ over a potential move for Rennes youngster Jacquet.

And now Romano has revealed that Jacquet was being lined up by the Gunners “in case [Jakub] Kiwior goes” this summer.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Kiwior could be on his way out of Arsenal – but only if an important proposal arrives. Arsenal have already rejected the proposal from Portugal. Mikel Arteta loves the player.

“He loves the mentality of the player. But in case Kiwior goes, Arsenal will add a new defender to their squad. That’s guaranteed.

“One of the players they love is Jeremy Jacquet of Rennes. They’ve already made contact with the French club the answer was: ‘Sorry, but the player is untouchable this summer.’

“He extended his contract at the end of May. He’s a crucial player for Rennes and they don’t want to spend this summer.

“Arsenal will keep monitoring this boy. It could be one to watch for 2026.”

French outlet Foot Mercato frame it slightly differently with the website claiming Jacquet ‘has refused’ to move to Arsenal this summer after he ‘has opted to make a different choice for his future.’

The report adds: ‘The London club wanted to recruit a new promising talent to strengthen its defensive line, but Jérémy Jacquet preferred to decline.

‘And to avoid a new approach this summer, Rennes wasted no time in securing their jewel by offering him a contract extension, now tying him to the Breton club until 2029. The Frenchman remains a highly sought-after player, nonetheless.’

Despite all their new signings, former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Arsenal will get off to a poor start to the new season.

After the fixtures were released to the new season, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “You look at Arsenal’s first six and it’s Manchester United away.

“You know what it’s like first game of the season, you’d expect United to be lively so I’ve gone with a draw.

“Leeds at home I’ve gone with a win for Arsenal, Liverpool away is a loss, Forest at home I’ve gone for a win, a narrow win for Arsenal. Manchester City at home and Newcastle away they don’t do very well there Arsenal.

“So that’s seven points out of a possible 18 for Arsenal, obviously I’m just guessing here but that wouldn’t be a great start for them.”