Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher addressed the “elephant in the room” when chatting to an Arsenal star after Mikel Arteta’s side beat Sheffield United.

Arteta‘s team have consistently had their critics over the past couple of years amid claims they have overcelebrated after some of their victories.

This was the case after the Gunners earned a pivotal 3-1 win over Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Emirates.

After the final whistle, captain Martin Odegaard’s exchange with an Arsenal photographer infuriated some onlookers. The midfielder took the camera off him and got him to pose in front of the jubilant home supporters to capture the moment.

Carragher was not pleased with Odegaard’s antics as he should “just get down the tunnel”.

“Just get down the tunnel!” Carragher said post-match on Sky Sports.

“You’ve won a big game, you’ve got the three points, you’re back in the title race, just get down the tunnel. I’m being serious, honestly.”

Arsenal’s form dipped around the New Year but they are arguably the best team in the Premier League at the moment.

The Gunners have won seven Premier League games in a row and have scored at least four goals in five of these victories.

On Monday night, Arsenal hammered Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The visitors led 5-0 at the break and went onto win 6-0 against the relegation strugglers.

Post-match, Carragher had a chat with Odegaard and they addressed the Liverpool legend’s comments on the photographer.

Carragher said: “Martin, it was a fantastic performance by yourself, a great win for the team, I just didn’t see the photographer on the pitch. Is he in the dressing room?”

This amused Odegaard, who replied: “I was waiting for you to say something. I was too scared to do it today. I went straight in today!”

Presenter Dave Jones then added: “We were all thinking it. That was the elephant in the room.”

Odegaard was also insistent that Arsenal need to “keep the momentum going” as they look to beat Liverpool and Man City to win the Premier League title.

“We wanted to keep the momentum going,” Odegaard said. “We have had some good games in the league and we wanted to keep it up.

“We always want to strong, especially when you come to places like this. It can be tricky if you don’t start well. Today we did and we didn’t stop from there.”

He added: “Every game is crucial now. You see the quality in this league at the top of the table, it’s a good fight and the quality is there.

“Every game is important. It’s another important game and another three points we want to get and hopefully we can do that.”