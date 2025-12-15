Jamie Carragher reveals how England star can tear apart Arsenal title hopes

Jamie Carragher reckons Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers could drive Unai Emery’s side to the Premier League title over Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League title race by two points to second-placed Manchester City, while Aston Villa are a further point back in third.

The Gunners have been far from their best in recent weeks with Mikel Arteta’s side suffering a number of injuries in their backline and the title race has been blown wide open.

Aston Villa have been impressing more and more as the season progresses with a Rogers brace helping Unai Emery’s outfit to a 3-2 comeback win over West Ham at the weekend.

Despite still having doubts that Aston Villa can win the Premier League title, Liverpool legend Carragher reckons “special” England international Rogers could be the man to deliver the league.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “The upturn in form since what we saw in the first few weeks of the season, it’s been a complete contrast.

“We go back to the manager a lot, and rightly so. I think there is only Pep Guardiola in the Premier league right now who is a better manager than Unai Emery when you look at his CV and what he has done over his managerial career.

“There are some top managers in the league but Emery has a great CV and he’s done a brilliant job at Villa as well.

“But Morgan Rogers is something special.”

Carragher added: “He’s been one of those players that has sort of come from nowhere.

“They signed him from Middlesbrough for not a huge fee and he’s gone on right now to not just being one of the best young players in the Premier League, which is what he was last season, but he’s now looking like one of the best players in the Premier League.

“That could be key if Aston Villa do feel that they could go on and contest the league title or go on and win it.”

On their title chances, Carragher continued: “Can Villa win the title? I don’t think they can but if you are to win a title, and let’s say Man City go on to win a title, they have Erling Haaland, who is the best player in the league.

“If I look at Arsenal right now, I think of Declan Rice. If they go on and win the league I see Rice as a player of the year candidate.

“But with Aston Villa, who could drive them to the title? Who is that special that they could be head and shoulders above everyone in the league?

“The one player I look at is Rogers.

“PFA young player of the year before, could he now go on and be PFA player of the year this season and drag Villa really close to a league title.”

