Arsenal have had their opening bid for Jeremy Monga turned down, with Leicester City making it clear to the Gunners the conditions for them to sell the winger, according to a report.

Monga has been on the radar of Arsenal for a while now, with the Leicester winger already impressing for the first team, despite being just 16 years of age.

The teenage winger has scored one goal and registered two assists in 37 appearances for the Leicester first team so far in his career.

Monga cannot sign a professional contract with the Foxes until he turns 17 on July 10, and Arsenal are trying to get a deal done now.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein posted on X at 6:58pm on June 23: “Arsenal now in club-to-club contact with Leicester City over deal for Jeremy Monga.

“No agreement yet but direct talks; all sides handling respectfully due to 16yo age.

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“Many keen but only wanted #AFC – plan to pay fair fee & avoid tribunal.”

Arsenal’s opening bid for Jeremy Monga ‘rejected’

According to The Times on Thursday morning, Arsenal have made an offer of £5million for Monga, but it has fallen short of Leicester’s valuation.

Leicester have ‘rejected’ Arsenal’s opening offer for Monga.

The report has claimed that the Foxes ‘want about £10million plus a 15 per cent sell-on fee for 16-year-old’.

The author of the report, The Times’ sporting reporter, Gary Jacob, has posted on X: “Arsenal formal bid with adds rejected for Monga.”

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Monga, though, wants to join Arsenal and has already turned down approaches from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk.

The reliable transfer news outlet reported on June 22 that Monga has ‘agreed to join Arsenal’ and ‘has made it clear that the Emirates Stadium is his preferred destination’.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will now hope that the buy-in from the England Under-19 international winger will aid their negotiations with Leicester.

If Arsenal are eventually able to strike a deal with Leicester for Monga, then the English teenager will become the Premier League champions’ second signing of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have already agreed to pay £45m to turn Piero Hincapie’s loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

The north London club, though, have not officially announced it, with Hincapie currently playing for Ecuador at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

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