‘He wants to fight for titles’ – Romano reveals £45m Arsenal star is considering his future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus could leave Arsenal a year before his contract expires in 2027.

The Gunners spent over £250m in the summer transfer window on new signings with their attack being bolstered by Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze signings.

Gyokeres, who has scored 18 goals for Arsenal in all competitions, has struggled to hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium with some fans and pundits criticising his overall performances.

Arsenal supporters had hoped that the return of Kai Havertz and Jesus from injury would boost their chances of success towards the end of the season.

However, things have got worse in recent weeks with Arsenal losing three of their last four matches to lose the Carabao Cup final, exit the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton and allow Manchester City back into the Premier League title race.

Jesus has scored four goals in 23 appearances (eight starts) in all competitions this season and Romano has now confirmed that the Brazil star is likely to leave in the summer, although the Arsenal forward isn’t pushing for a transfer.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there have been stories from Italy. Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future. He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season. He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

“In the summer—not now in April or May—Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026. He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”

It is unclear where he will end up if he leaves Arsenal, who signed him from Manchester City for £45m in 2022, but he has hinted at wanting to return to Palmeiras in the future.

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Jesus told Globo Esporte: “My relationship with Palmeiras has always been very good and always will be – I have immense gratitude.

“My desire is to one day return to Palmeiras and win even more titles, because I’ve already experienced the taste of winning titles at Palmeiras.

“And it’s something that’s still within me, it’s a very strong desire.

“I have a contract with Arsenal. Obviously, my situation at Arsenal has changed from what it was before.

“But my main focus today remains Arsenal, making things happen here, helping in whatever way the manager needs, and then, obviously, when the season is over, we’ll start thinking about it.”