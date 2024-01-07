Arsenal star out of Liverpool clash with another ‘knee injury’; no timetable for return – Ornstein

Gabriel Jesus has picked up a knee injury and will miss Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Liverpool on Sunday, David Ornstein has reported.

Jesus has struggled with a number of injuries since joining the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian has been troubled with an issue in his knee and underwent surgery last season.

His injury concerns on top of his lack of conviction in front of goal have led to a number of links to other strikers.

Arsenal are unlikely to be able to afford a new striker in January but the latest injury setback could be the final straw for Mikel Arteta.

The Londoners’ first fixture of the month is against Liverpool on Sunday, and Jesus will be unavailable for the FA Cup match after picking up a knock, The Athletic correspondent Ornstein has revealed.

Thankfully for Arteta, the fresh knee injury is thought to be ‘minor’.

After Sunday’s game against the Reds, Arsenal play against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 20.

It has not been confirmed whether or not the Brazilian international will be fit for that fixture.

Jesus has played 15 times in the league this season, scoring three goals and providing a single assist.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates and speaking in November, Jesus insisted he is not bothered by the club’s reported interest in other strikers.

“This happens you know, maybe it can be agents talking about a lot of things,” he said.

“I’m not the most experienced, but I think I have seen a lot of things in football.

“Sometimes it is like this, it happened when I was at City even with (Sergio) Aguero and me scoring. I was scoring a lot and people was linking everyone. So here, I don’t care about this.

“I know my qualities and I know what I can bring to the team. I can score and I can also help with other things, like opening spaces. But the only people who can see it are those who watch the game and understand.

“Those who don’t understand we will say that: ‘Oh he didn’t score today’. But maybe I run and open space for someone and, let’s be honest, I don’t miss a lot of chances.

“I think it is not about ‘he doesn’t know how to score’. Sometimes I have to be more in the box, that is the one thing I am working on.”

