We’re not finished with Arsenal yet, though fans want to know why everybody hates them. Or is it just laughter?

Everybody wants to beat Arsenal…

Lots of people clearly keen to get their salty feelings about Arsenal off their chest yet again. Point on the doll where the nasty Arteta hurt you etc.

Glib response: Oh no, not our precious League Cup, that was my favourite of all the cups, now what will we do…

Genuine response: Definite downer, but no team has our number like Newcastle – great at soaking up pressure, fast breaks/excellent passers through the lines and two genuine top quality forwards in Gordon and Isak.

Saliba in particular was at sixes and sevens and games like this remind you a) he is still young and has a mare in him and b) whilst he can play pace and strength well individually, he struggles with a forward who has both.

Speaking to a Newcastle mate, we know at this point whoever gets the first goal in these ties is almost certain to win. Whilst some of the above qualities of Newcastle currently harm their ability to be the top level possession based team, man is there scary potential there (and all young). Of all the teams to become a regular top 4 and displace a United/Spurs, they’re by far the best bet.

Also tiring as the fan base has clearly decided in the absence of a genuine local rival, Arsenal are the team they want to hate the most (same has happened with Villa) so now we get grudge matches against half the goddamn league and everyone just waves Salah through their full backs with a shrug. Maybe there is something to creating an anodyne winner…

Tom (also needs 10 days off in Dubai) Leyton

Arsenal and sad football discourse

So we aren’t allowed to celebrate a 5-1 thrashing over one of our biggest rivals and bogey teams for a decade unless we then also win against Newcastle?

We can absolutely hammer City and then get hammered ourselves by Newcastle. This is why we love football isn’t it? Both are brilliant wins through tactical planning from both managers and the skill and effort of the players from both teams. If Newcastle lose against City in 2 weeks it won’t take anything away from their brilliant performance against us. If Newcastle don’t win the Carabao, is this result suddenly irrelevant? No. If Arsenal don’t win the League is this an abject failure of a season? No

Is this what football has become? Should I only be happy if were winning trophies? Am I watching football wrong?

God football must be boring if you need to win every game to enjoy any of it and presumably a lot of miserable football fans.

Rob A (Howe turns into prime Ferguson vs us) AFC

We’re not hating, we’re laughing…

Few quotes from the last few mailboxes:

“They hate Arteta cause he is so good”

“Genuinely happy Arsenal did not buy a striker”

“If we had bought Watkins for £60m, does he start the next game? No. Does he come on as a substitute? Probably, but not ahead of Nwaneri.”

“Liverpool fans can laugh at our admiration for our team…it’s called passion!”

This & more foolish and outright HILARIOUS takes are the reason why the whole world laughs at Arsenal. No one hates the club, the fans or Arteta. We just laugh at them. Hope that clears things up for Arsenal fans. You lot are the living version of the meme of the dude in 2nd/3rd place celebrating on the podium while the actual winners win in silence.

– Less trophies than Ten Hag with a team that is 10x better than United.

– Less trophies than West Ham.

– Less trophies than City, Chelsea, Liverpool.

– On par with Leicester who won an FA Cup, went down, came back up, and will go down again in that time.

– 500m+ spent

– A generation of wasted talent behind the five years of Arteta.

– Won nothing, but still a lot of loudmouth talking.

Hence, it’s hilarious since 2005 when Arsenal fans pipe up anywhere around Jan – March and then learn of their place in the world and go back quietly into their corner and just be happy they are above Spurs. Suffering from severe inferiority complex to the actual big boys in the league, so they try to compensate with loudmouthed foolishness.

City lost 11 in a row, even Manchester United beat them. Arsenal fans celebrated as if it was their biggest event in 5 years. Absolutely hilarious. Even United fans in 15th or whatever were not this happy to beat City this season. Cause we knew that we were still absolute dogshit.

We laughed at AFTV, we laughed at Wenger, we laughed at Arsenal, we laughed at Emery, we laughed at Arteta and we are still laughing to this very day, and will continue to do so for a long long time. Don’t confuse mockery for hate.

I mean I don’t confuse all the people who hated ETH or United as hate, it was pure mockery and derision by the world, and it’s been like that for 10 years now. Just me hoping that people are jealous of my club does not make it a reality. the same way Arsenal fans wish everyone hated their club out of jealousy, but the reality is that they are a joke that has been running for over two decades now. And it’s ok. Don’t know why Arsenal fans prefer to be in denial about their lives.

I wrote in pre season to a lot of ridicule saying that no matter how trash, I’d rather have two trophies with United than be 2nd every year as Arsenal, and everyone starting crying about “progress” and “development” for the future as if that guarantees you a trophy. Well your progress has led from 0 trophies in the last 4 years to 0 trophies this year, and wasting the best years of players like Saka, Saliba, Gabriel, Odegaard and more. Keep waiting for progress while other clubs win actual & real silverware. Even Spurs or Newcastle now can possibly win a trophy before your joke of a club.

Just imagine this, you lot have actually made us support Liverpool to win their record tying 20th league title rather than support your stupid ass in this title race. HOW HAS THAT HAPPENED! WE HATE LIVERPOOL! Yet, rather see a deserving team with actually grounded fans (can’t believe I am saying this) win the title.

Thanks for all the laughter in these dark times 😀

Aman

Credit to Eddie Howe

A lot of talk about Isak and Gordon and rightly so, but a significant portion of the credit needs to go to Eddie and his team on the way they set up the team.

The five at the back turned out to be a roving Schar man marking Rice, a tactic that led directly to the second goal and shut Arsenal down from the back. With Bruno man marking Partey it halted a lot of attacks before they began. Moving the ball quickly forward brought Raya out of his goal and with the pressure on the usual outlets it created multiple chances.

And the extra central defender helped Tindall and the analysts’ defence against Lego-Pulis: 13 corners conceded, no goals. Considering they average around 1:6 from corners that showed some excellent analysis and execution to snuff that out.

But having said that, it was probably the ball.

Phil, NUFC

No Liverpool fan is unhappy with transfer business

Unsure as to which faction of the Liverpool support Dave Tickner refers in his recent column, but I assure him there hasn’t been any fan I’ve seen, heard or come across in real life that’s complained about a lack of transfer activity during last month’s window. I for one see no glaring holes in the side, and keeping cash on hand for considered, patient movement in the summer, when the total squad picture is clearer, seems both prudent and intelligent.

But sure, perhaps Tickner prefers panic-splashing chunks of kitty on raw teenaged forwards when what his (presumed) club side need is some mature leadership (and proven performers at virtually every position), and even so doing when the signings in question don’t reaaally want to join in the first place, comically U-turning and precisely doing so only because all other routes to pastures greener have quickly closed off.

Under Michael Edwards, Liverpool have always marched to their own beat in the transfer market. That steady beat was disturbed briefly while Edwards was away, a period in which Jurgen Klopp effusively sanctioned a highly questionable incoming in the form of a Uruguayan with a top-knot and a wayward strike. Probably most would agree Edwards has otherwise been the best in the business over the last decade give or take.

The delicious irony here, one I’m sure Tickner is well aware, is that once upon a time Michael Edwards was actually doing his thing down in North London prior to arriving on Merseyside… but my oh my, how the turn tables.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

Eric…meet Mike

I have to take issue with Dave Tickner’s article that football must be broken if Liverpool fans are unhappy about the recent window. Now, cards on the table, I’m not FSG out and I think that takes things too far. But I think it’s perfectly reasonable to look at Liverpool’s transfer windows and say they should be spending a bit more. It’s far too simplistic to say “Ooooh we’re top of the league, things are great!” Surely we can have more nuance than that?

Let’s look at Premier League club spending over the past 5 seasons. Where do Liverpool sit? 3rd? 5th? No, it’s actually 10th. And we’re not talking about net spend here, it’s gross spend (all figures from transfermarkt.com). They’ve spent less than West Ham, Newcastle, Brighton & Villa, as well as every other member of the “Big 6”. It’s not small differences either. It’s around €250m less than Arsenal (5th highest spenders), just over half of City and United and less than a third of moneybags Chelsea.

This may be a fantastic season, but fans have every right to think about the future. Our best player is out of contract, along with two of our other stars. Our left back has at times been a shadow of his former self and his backup isn’t good enough to be a starter. 2 of our 4 centre backs are extremely injury prone. The midfield is solid, but lacking depth and aside from Salah, none of the forward line are guaranteed to produce the goods consistently.

With the decline of City this season it’s an unbelievable chance to win the league and even challenge for other trophies. Fans would like some show of intent and support for the team and to know that the club are aiming to maintain and build on the success that has so far been seen this year.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Cheering up on the Man Utd window

I’ve clearly been taking my copium again because I’m feeling much better about United’s transfer business today.

No Tel? No problem. I didn’t realise there was a £5M loan fee. How nice to see United not panic and spending a significant sum on four months worth of player. It’s not just PSR United have a problem with, it’s debt and cash flow. That £5M would’ve been debt that United were unlikely to get value for.

The lad may well do very well for Spurs, and I hope he does. United are not exactly a place where forwards thrive right now so we’d likely have spent £5M to turn him into the next Jason Lee. Or Rasmus Hojlund if you’re being uncharitable. If he’d been a 25-year-old used to banging in goals for fun then maybe it would’ve been worth it. But then, why would he have been available on loan?

Then Rashford. I really hope Rashford finds himself at Villa and turns into the marauding forward he is. Not least because it might convince Villa and other teams to part with their cash to sign him. It won’t be so much as embarrassing for United as it would be annoying but also immensely useful. He’s spent nigh two years at Old Trafford being largely useless.

He’s got the odd wonder goal – usually against good teams weirdly – but he’s generally offered very little. He’s not even been able to go past players this season. Pundits, commentators and fans alike have all wondered what’s wrong with Rashford. “He doesn’t look like he wants to be there”, “What’s in his head?” Have been familiar refrains. If he goes to Villa and does well, the question will not be “Why couldn’t he do this for Amorim?”. It’ll be “why couldn’t he do this for Mourinho, Rangnick and Amorim and for large parts under Solskjaer and Ten Hag?”. To be fair to Amorim, Rashford scored most of his league goals this season in the first two games after Amorim took over. Clearly goals weren’t enough.

Fair play to Rashford, he signed a new deal at United at exactly the right time for him. He had every right to extract that wage out of us and he had every right to make sure he was paid in full while he was out on loan. But since signing it, he’s been bobbins. From shying away from the captaincy, to complaining about being treated differently to other players, to going to nightclubs just before games, it’s also clear that he doesn’t want to be a leading player for United, which he really needs to be to merit that wage. Not doing enough in training and then immediately doing an interview to say he wanted to go as a result was the final straw.

It’s not the first time United have moved on good players because they’ve been a problem to the manager. Beckham, Stam, Keane, all felt the wrath of Fergie having undermined him some way. The former two arguably going on to better things. You could even go back to Pauls Ince and McGrath. And as recently as Ronaldo, whose departure saw an uptick in performances and results, temporary though it proved to be.

I think Rashford going is good business for all parties. His race at United is run, regardless of how well he does at Villa.

Ashmundo

Wishing Evan a touch of Irish luck

I’m Irish. I want Evan Ferguson to be the next coming. Now he’s in the elephant graveyard of West Ham strikers. Dear Lord let him break the curse. If he does, he will be legend.

Liam

Bring back the OG Stewie? Really?

Simon Cochrane doesn’t believe that the current ranting and conspiracist Stewie Griffin could possibly be the same person who used to send in annoying, but considered and cogent emails a few years ago on the subject of Arsenal, and that they must be different people under the Stewie guise. One can only conclude that he doesn’t have a single elderly family member who spent too long on Facebook during COVID, and now sincerely believes that Bill Gates is trying to implant chips in us all.

I mean, even Matt Le Tissier was once just the Really Dull One on Sky Soccer Saturday, and now? Hoo boy.

Dara O’Reilly, London

Loving the workshy…

Lovely mail from Steven McBain, Singapore and some great nostalgia for a few of the more workshy footballers of yesteryear. I’d have considered Teddy Sheringham or even Micky (fastest player over a single yard) Quinn for the front line. But Brolin and Le Tiss would probably return a combined heatmap represented by two single (slightly tubby) dots on the edge of the opponents’ 18-yard box, so fair enough.

As a Sunday league midfielder in my younger days, I modelled myself on Jamie Redknapp – claiming that it was because of my cultured passing and set piece delivery, but really it was because my personal best for 100metres was about 15 minutes and I thought could use the comparisons to the one-time “Spice Boy” as an excuse to come off after a 90 minute stroll without having got my kit muddy. Not quite immobile, but neither Redders nor I were exactly all-action.

Suggestion for manager would be Steve McClaren. I mean, what screams “immobile” more than a man standing, baffled and indecisive, under the shelter of an umbrella as his side collapses out of a competition.

I also couldn’t help thinking that the award for the best walking footballer of the year should be the Ballon d’Awdle. These are the thoughts that go around my head and thankfully I don’t share them all or my wife would probably leave me.

Chris Bridgeman, Kingston upon Thames

Woop woop it’s the Celebration Police…

God forgive me but I’m going to take a stance that logically means I’m supporting Neal Maupay.

It’s great to see the Premier League are still in touch with the majority of football fans and pay no heed to the pearl-clutching podcast pundits or the reasonable discourse you find on social media. We’ve all been crying out for them to stamp down on player celebrations as they, and only they, bring the game into disrepute.

Who’s actually annoyed with player celebrations? Who’s watching less football because Jamie Vardy pointed at his Premier League badge? With the long list of things that are currently wrong with the league it’s insanity to turn your attention to this. It’s also super hypocritical when you ignore actual disrespect but punish someone giving a bit back to his abusers.

You get delicate flowers writing in to call Arsenal classless for copying the celebration of a man who previously asked the goalscorer “Who the f**k are you?” after throwing the ball at an Arsenal player’s head when his team scored. Talk about disrespectful celebrations? But that was OK, the old men yelling on Sky like to see that, it shows passion and courage. Everyone likes a bit of edge in their rivalries. A young man celebrates his first goal in the return game and suddenly that passion and courage and edge is disrespect and should be legislated against.

I’m more than happy that all the borebags who get upset at a man flapping his arms like a bird stop watching football. Please bore off with your boring, fun sucking indignation, I’m bored listening to you. It’s just a shame that the league chooses to listen to these craic vacs and make the celebration police an actual thing. What a shit world we’re letting them make us live in.

SC, Belfast (Any manager that does more than three fist pumps at the end of a game will be banned for life)