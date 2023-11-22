Arsenal: Journalist debunks Toney transfer claim as Gunners ‘won’t be paying £80m’ for January target

According to reports, Arsenal are not hugely interested in signing England international Ivan Toney from Brentford during the January transfer window.

Toney is being linked with several Premier League clubs after he scored 23 goals for Brentford in 32 matches in the league in 2022/23.

The striker has not played for Brentford since the end of last season as he was given a nine-month ban after pleading guilty to betting offences.

He is back in training ahead of his scheduled return at the start of January but he could have already played his last game for Brentford amid reports linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal – who have already won five points from behind this term – have made a positive start to this season as they are placed nicely among the Premier League title contenders but they are expected to strengthen in January.

They are lacking a world-class striker and it has been indicated that they will be in the market for a new forward, but Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been described as their ‘top target’ ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Journalist Steve Kay is of the belief that Toney to Arsenal will not be happening in January.

“I can’t see that happening. I don’t think this is happening. I’ve said that for a while,” Kay told KS1TV.

“I know some top transfer people, Fabrizio Romano is one, saying that Arsenal are interested, but I’ve spoken to people very close to what goes on at Arsenal, and they’re not having it.

“They’re not hearing that Arsenal are mega interested in Ivan Toney. There is an interest there, but they’re saying an interest is an interest, they could be interested in him if he was £40m, but they won’t be paying £80m/£100m, Arsenal won’t bother picking up the phone.”

FEATURE: Son shines, Darwin scores three… How every Premier League player on international duty fared

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas meanwhile has encouraged them to target Napoli’s Victor Osimhen over Toney.

“I think Arsenal need one world-class striker, and at the moment, Toney is not a world-class striker, he is a good striker who has been doing well, but Arsenal need a striker like Haaland,” Gallas told Lord Ping.

“[Victor] Osimhen is a different class of striker. He can do damage in the Premier League and I think he can be that striker for Arsenal.

“It’s difficult to think of others who are that good! I think the lack of world-class strikers is a big problem for modern football. There used to be so many!”

FEATURE: The famous F365 Euro 2024 England ladder… Kane remains immovable but no Bellingham, no party