A journalist has revealed Arsenal’s main concern with £27m signing David Raya before Mikel Arteta and another coach were “vindicated”.

The Gunners signed Raya from Premier League rivals Brentford during the 2023 summer transfer window. He initially joined Mikel Arteta‘s side on a loan deal, but his move was made permanent for around £27m.

Arsenal’s decision to sign Raya was scrutinised as England international Aaron Ramsdale barely put a foot wrong in his two seasons as Arteta’s No.1 goalkeeper.

Despite this, Arteta made the brutal decision to replace Ramsdale as he felt Raya was an upgrade and this has proved an inspired decision.

Raya is ranked as the eleventh-best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season based on the numbers, but this does not do his performances justice.

Journalist James Benge claims some Arsenal staff didn’t think Raya was “much of an upgrade on Ramsdale”, while Arteta and another coach disagreed.

“It’s just natural debate and conversation about who is the best player for this position and sometimes, the recruitment department are talked ’round by other members of staff,” Benge revealed.

He added: “I remember that with David Raya, I was told all along, the recruitment department were like, ‘We don’t really think David Raya is much of an upgrade on Aaron Ramsdale’.

“Inaki Cana [Arsenal’s goalkeeper coach] and Mikel Arteta said we do! They went for it and they may have been vindicated there.”

Raya will likely be kept busy when Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Ahead of this match, the goalkeeper claimed “it is a matter of time” before they win trophies.

“It is a great place to be,” Raya said on Arsenal. “This is a great club and the team is incredible. We are going in the right direction to achieve things, it is a matter of time.”

He continued: “Everybody wants to win the Champions League and everyone knows how hard it is.

“Last year I thought we did a really good campaign. We were so close to beating Bayern Munich to go into the semi-finals.

“We are going in the right direction. We have that experience now and not many players had played in the Champions League before. We look forward to it and accept the challenge.

“We have a big challenge ahead playing Real Madrid. It is the one you really wanted to play when you were young.”