Arsenal to ‘open talks’ for ‘dream signing’ as Andrea Berta plans ‘another attempt’ for €150m superstar

Arsenal are planning to engage in talks with Atletico Madrid over bringing Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal last summer and helped the Gunners win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final this season.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are the other two centre-forward options for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at the moment, but the north London club are keen on reinforcing this particular area of the pitch.

Julian Alvarez has long been on Arsenal’s radar, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the Argentina international striker.

Alvarez, who won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with Manchester City, reportedly wants to leave Atletico this summer.

Barcelona have been in talks to sign Alvarez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 with Argentina.

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However, Atletico have been very vocal on social media about not selling Alvarez and have been trolling Barcelona.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Arsenal are planning to swoop in for Alvarez, with sporting director Andrea Berta set to open talks with Atletico.

Arsenal to hold talks with Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez

AS has noted in its headline: ‘Arsenal will negotiate with Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez’.

While noting that Atletico will demand €150million (£129.7m) for the 26-year-old, the report has stated: ‘Arsenal are making a move for Julian Alvarez.

‘The English club plans to open talks with Atletico Madrid to try and sign the Argentine striker.

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‘La Arana (The Spider) is a player who has always been admired by the English club, and now they will make another attempt to bring the Atletico player to the club.

‘Arsenal’s intention is to begin negotiations with the club, chaired by Cerezo, to sign Julian Alvarez.’

However, the problem for Arsenal is Alvarez ‘wants to go to Barcelona’, according to the report.

Arsenal, Man City and PSG are all in talks with Alvarez’s agents, with the report adding: ‘Berta knows the Rojiblancos well and knows what Julián Álvarez can offer at Arsenal.

AS has added that Alvarez ‘won’t be going to Barcelona’, claiming that ‘It’s practically a matter of national importance’.

BBC Sport has also reported Arsenal’s desire to sign Alvarez in the summer transfer window.

The report has described Alvarez as their ‘dream forward signing’, but has underlined Barcelona’s ‘serious interest’ in him.

Alvarez joined Atletico from Man City in the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Spanish club until 2030.

The Argentine star has scored 49 goals and given 17 assists in 106 matches in all competitions for Atletico so far in his career.

During his time at Man City, Alvarez scored 36 goals and registered 19 assists in 103 appearances and established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

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