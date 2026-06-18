Julian Alvarez reacts after learning Arsenal have ‘done deal’ with Atletico Madrid

Julian Alvarez is insisting on a move to Barcelona, despite being made aware that Arsenal are ready to sacrifice Viktor Gyokeres to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

On June 17, journalist Jota Jordi said on El Chiringuito TV that Atletico have a deal in place with Arsenal over Alvarez.

According to Jordi, ‘Atleti have a done deal with Arsenal to sell’ Alvarez to the Gunners for €50million (£43.3m), with Viktor Gyokeres going to the Spanish club as part of a swap deal.

Arsenal are keen on signing Alvarez, who was the subject of a failed €150m (£130m) bid from Real Madrid earlier this month.

Alvarez, though, has long been holding out for Barcelona, and claims that Atletico want to sell him to Arsenal has not changed his mind.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alvarez remains insistent on a move to Barcelona, despite the reported agreement between Arsenal and Atletico.

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The former Manchester City striker, who is playing for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, has ‘refused to participate in a transfer that did not align with his desire to join Barcelona’.

Julian Alvarez only wants Barcelona, not Arsenal

The report has stated: ‘The player’s repeated resistance to moves involving both Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal has strengthened Barcelona’s belief that they still have a realistic chance of securing his signature.’

Barcelona are still interested in Alvarez, but the Spanish champions ‘acknowledge that completing the deal will not be easy unless Álvarez takes a more public stance regarding his future’.

Mundo Deportivo, which is a Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, has added that Barcelona are ‘not considering submitting a second offer’.

Barcelona’s initial bid worth €100m (£86.7m) was rejected by Atletico, who have publicly maintained that they will not sell Alvarez.

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In May, former Arsenal star Ray Parlour urged Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta to sign Alvarez.

Parlour told Metro on May 3: “I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out.

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand.

“(Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.

“For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy. But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.

“It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively.

“He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me. When know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely.”

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