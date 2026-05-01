Arsenal compiling ‘confidential report’ on £130m superstar who has ‘won everything’

Arsenal have been doing extensive homework on Julian Alvarez, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta continue their quest to bring the Atletico Madrid striker to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Julian Alvarez is a major target for Arsenal, who are determined to reinforce their attacking unit in the summer transfer window.

While Viktor Gyokeres is unlikely to leave Arsenal this summer, there are uncertainties about the futures of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Alvarez himself is open to leaving Atletico this summer, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also keen on the former Manchester City striker.

However, Atletico want at least £130million for the 26-year-old Argentina international striker, according to Sky Sports.

La Nacion has reported that Arsenal are so keen on Alvarez that they have been compiling a detailed report on the striker since January 2026.

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The Argentine publication has claimed that Arsenal believe that they will need to bid over €100million (£86.3m) for Alvarez.

Arsenal doing extensive homework on Julian Alvarez

The report has revealed that ‘there is a confidential report’ at Arsenal ‘tracking’ Alvarez’s ‘progress, largely thanks to Gabriel Heinze’.

Heinze, a former Argentina international defender who played for Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, is a first-team coach at Arsenal

La Nacion has further stated: ‘Since January, Mikel Arteta’s technical team has been collecting data on the injury history, physiological parameters, and productivity of the star player from Calchin.

‘The analysis determined that the striker fits seamlessly into the sporting requirements sought for the English attack, which has been struggling in the decisive stretch of the season.

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‘Beyond his footballing abilities, the assessment highlights the personality of the striker who came up through River Plate’s youth system.

‘Arteta prioritises footballers with strong family ties and the ability to remain humble in the face of fame, values ​​that Julian’s entourage confirmed during his time in Manchester. All of this, of course, is contained within a detailed report.’

Alvarez is one of the best strikers in the world and is a serial winner.

During his time at Man City, the striker won the Premier League title twice and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each.

Alvarez also clinched the Argentine Primera Division and the Copa Libertadores with River Plate.

The Atletico striker has been successful with Argentina, too, winning the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Despite winning such major trophies, Alvarez is a very humble figure and was praised by in February 2025 by Atletico head coach Diego Simeone for the “humility that makes him different from everyone else” despite the fact that “he won everything by the age of 25”.

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