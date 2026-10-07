Julian Alvarez is willing to move to Arsenal in the January transfer window and play for manager Mikel Arteta, with Barcelona’s door now open for a move for Erling Haaland, according to a report.

Arsenal tried their best to sign Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, Alvarez was adamant that he only wanted to join Barcelona.

Barcelona had a bid of €100million (£84.7m) for Alvarez rejected, with Atletico adamant that they would not sell him to the Catalan giants.

Alvarez is still at Atletico, and it has now emerged that the Argentina international striker is ready to join Arsenal in the middle of the season.

Julian Alvarez ready to join Arsenal in 2027

According to TEAMtalk, Alvarez is ‘now seriously considering a move to the Emirates Stadium’.

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The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Alvarez is ‘unhappy’ at the prospect of staying at Atletico in the long run.

Alvarez’s willingness to join Arsenal in the middle of the season is also shaped by Barcelona’s interest in Haaland.

Barcelona are among the clubs keen on a deal for Haaland, should the Manchester City striker become available.

Man City being found guilty of FFP charges has opened the door for Haaland to potentially leave.

The Cityzens have lodged an appeal against the guilty verdict issued by the Independent Commission, but if it fails, then they face severe punishment, including expulsion from the Premier League.

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Arsenal are also said to be willing to send striker Viktor Gyokeres or winger Noni Madueke to Atletico to sweeten a deal for Alvarez.

TEAMtalk stated: ‘Atletico are admirers of a number of Arsenal players, with Viktor Gyokeres and Ethan Nwaneri among those discussed.

‘We can also confirm that Noni Madueke’s name came up during those conversations, while Arsenal would now be willing to entertain Gyokeres and/or Madueke being included in a deal for Alvarez.’

It has been further claimed that Alvarez does not fancy a move to the Saudi Pro League, while Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in the Argentina international striker.

While Arsenal fans will be delighted to learn that Alvarez is willing to move to the Emirates Stadium, they will also be pleased with manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign a new contract.

Arteta said on Arsenal’s official website after signing a new long-term deal: “It’s a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.

“I’m extremely grateful to Stan and Josh for their trust and support, and feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return.”

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick said: “This is an important time in Arsenal Football Club’s history.

“We want to create a winning era together with Mikel.

“We will continue to work hard together as we aim to fulfil our long-term ambitions for the club and our supporters.

“Mikel has the belief, determination and the understanding of what it takes to build something remarkable and enduring here, and we are excited to continue that journey together.”

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