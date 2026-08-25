Arsenal ‘want to go all in’ for Julian Alvarez as huge ‘green light’ claim is made

Arsenal are ready to close a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez as the Argentina international mulls over his future, according to reports.

The Gunners have made this current transfer window about signing quality over quantity after winning the Premier League title last season.

Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis have been brought in to replace Christian Norgaard and Leandro Trossard, while Ezri Konsa has come in to improve their depth at centre-back with William Saliba out injured.

And now Arsenal are looking to cap their transfer window off by signing another attacking player who is either left-sided or versatile.

Alvarez is one of the options, although a move for the Atletico Madrid forward is complicated by his preference to move to Barcelona over any other club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the ‘internal feeling is they can reach an agreement’ as Arsenal wait for Alvarez to ‘open doors’ before the make an offer.

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Romano posted on X: ‘Arsenal remain attentive to Julián Álvarez situation and internal feeling is they can reach an agreement with Atlético on the fee. But #AFC will only bid if Julián decides to open doors to the move: his stance will be the key factor. So far, Julián only wanted Barcelona.’

In a similar update, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are ready to “go all in” to sign the Atletico Madrid star.

Jacobs said on the GiveMeSport newsletter: “Onto Arsenal, and even if there’s a 1% chance that Julian Alvarez is available, and I’ve said this many times, Arsenal are prepared to move, and yet Alvarez needs to be convinced on moving to Arsenal as opposed to waiting if he doesn’t get Barcelona now and then potentially having that move in one year.

“It’s a case of it being a very difficult and tense situation with Atleti. I’m sure they wish the window was already shut. Let’s see if the door becomes open to Arsenal because talks are still ongoing and Arsenal held meetings last week as well.”

Jacobs added: “My feeling here is despite what Atletico Madrid have said publicly, if Julian Alvarez says yes to Arsenal, then Arsenal will move and get the player.

“They do like Kenan Yildiz at Juventus, but Juve sources have told me that they do not wish to sell in the final days of the window, and Iliman Ndiaye could still be one to watch.

“But I sense Arsenal want to go all in on Julian Alvarez.”

‘I think it would be a bad move if Arsenal brought in Alvarez’

Speaking on the Seeing Red unofficial Arsenal podcast, Tom Canton and journalist John Cross have given their thoughts on Alvarez’s potential move to the Gunners.

Canton said: “There’s one big name that’s being talked about a lot who got a very hostile reception in Madrid on the weekend. Julian Alvarez, he’s come out. Fans have whistled him massively because at the World Cup, he was very adamant that he wants to take that next step.

“He wants to move on. He wants to go to Barcelona. Atletico categorically have said you are not going to Barcelona. If you’re sold, it is not going to be there. Arsenal, we know, have had an interest all summer. But he has been a bit reticent to engage with that as a potential move.

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“And it seems at this stage that there might be a possibility that if he is going to leave, that Arsenal are really the only place he could probably go who could maybe afford to pay him what the transfer fee would be, what the wages could be. And then there’s also this element of Viktor Gyokeres in this, too, because he obviously didn’t play any minutes in the game over the weekend. From speaking to a few people in and around the club, they really played that down.

“They played down the idea of Gyokeres’ lack of minutes as any indication that he could go. I think that this still has legs at the end of this window.

“And I think that if Arsenal get encouragement from the players’ side that he is open more so to now a move, I think we could see a big end to the transfer window for Arsenal.”

Cross replied: “Yeah, I do always think that with these deals, you’ve got to have time. You know, I’m not sure you can turn it round with the green light just coming on the day of the window [closing]. So there has to be a general momentum, I think, even if it sets up and it gets completed on the day.

“I think you’ve got to move in that direction. My thing about Alvarez is that I’ve heard a lot of people say that, you know, Alvarez would be a good signing for Arsenal, which undoubtedly I think he would be, because he can play in various different positions. He can play off the left, and he can play through the middle.

“I see him much more as a central player. I don’t see a world in which he could, you know, arguably be characterised as a versatile forward playing off the left as an alternative left winger through the middle.

“I mean, honestly, Tom, I think it would be a bad move if you brought in Alvarez, and you have a world in which you play an Alvarez on the left wing and then Gyokeres through the middle or something, you know. I just don’t… I’m not sure about the balance.”

Shearer: There’s a small window there for Arsenal to nab him

Alan Shearer is backing Arsenal “to nab” Alvarez in the final days of the transfer window with Atletico Madrid refusing to sell to Barcelona.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “We’ve heard of a lot of pushing from Barcelona and the reluctance from Atletico. It seems like their thinking might be, ‘If we have to sell, we’re not selling to you [Barca]’.

“There’s just maybe a small opportunity or a small window there for Arsenal to nab him you would think. And if they do it’s done by the way [the Premier League title race].”

Micah Richards added his thoughts: “I would actually go for a striker if I was Arsenal and we’ve all seen the situation with Alvarez at Atletico. He was booed by his own fans the other night and there are reports he wants to go to Barcelona. But are Atletico going to sell him to Barca?

“It might be one for Arsenal to just sneak in there and offer a bid. He’s clearly not happy. If Arsenal had Alvarez he would take them to the next level.”

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