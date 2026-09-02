Inside story of Arsenal move for ‘intransigent’ Alvarez as three reasons given for Gunners snub

An inside story of the transfer window at Arsenal has revealed the reasons Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez refused to join the Gunners.

The Argentina international was left with few options on deadline day after it was made clear that Atletico Madrid would not budge on their Barcelona stance.

Speaking last Thursday, ‘repulsed’ Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin insisted that the Spanish side will never sell to Barcelona while he is still at the club.

Gil Marin said: “The truth is that it outrages ⁠us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and ​we can only insist that we will not ‌negotiate with Barcelona under any ‌circumstances.

“I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and ‌the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances. You have my word – the player [Alvarez] will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona.”

Arsenal emerged as the only possible option for Alvarez as the final days of the window approached with widespread reports indicating that the Gunners were prepared to pull the trigger on a deal if they got the Argentina star’s green light.

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However, that never arrived and The Athletic‘s James McNicholas has given three reasons why Alvarez turned down Arsena, who were also interested in signing Malick Fofana from Lyon, including doubts about his potential lifestyle in London.

‘Concerns over family and lifestyle’ saw Alvarez reject Arsenal

McNicholas wrote in The Athletic: ‘This summer, Arsenal felt differently. Arsenal met with Atletico officials on August 20 to indicate their willingness to buy the player. Atletico were receptive — with a move to Barcelona off the table, Arsenal’s interest provided a potential out.

‘Arsenal were attracted by the prospect of landing a marquee name. Alvarez, however, was unmoved by the prospect of a move to London. Compelling financial offers were floated, but Alvarez was intransigent. He was resistant to the idea of returning to England, citing concerns over family and lifestyle.

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‘He was determined to join Barcelona. Failing that, he too would stay in Madrid.

‘Arsenal showed the ambition to pursue elite difference-makers in attack — but could not persuade them to join. Arsenal spent the summer shopping at the top end of the market, only to discover that some of its most coveted goods remain reserved for a select few. It’s a reminder of Arsenal’s place in the European hierarchy. For all the Premier League’s wealth and power, the pull of Barcelona and Madrid remains unsurpassed.’

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