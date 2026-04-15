Arsenal make complete U-turn over £65m forward as Andrea Berta plans £104m transfer deal

Arsenal are willing to offload Kai Havertz in order to fund a move to bring Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Although Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokores in the summer of 2025, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on signing another top-class striker.

Julian Alvarez has long been on Arsenal’s radar, and speculation has only ramped up in recent weeks, with the Gunners regularly sending scouts to watch the former Manchester City striker in action for Atletico Madrid.

TEAMtalk has reported that Alvarez has already informed Atletico that he is open to a move away from the club this summer.

According to CaughtOffSide, Arsenal are determined to sign Alvarez in the summer of 2026 and are ‘willing to sell’ Gabriel Jesus or Kai Havertz to fund a deal for the Argentina international striker.

Atletico want €120million (£104.3m) for Alvarez, who has scored eight goals in 22 LaLiga starts and nine goals in 13 Champions League matches for Atletico this season.

READ: Big Midweek: Real v Bayern, Arsenal, Forest

To meet the Spanish club’s demands, Arsenal plan to sell Brazil international striker Jesus or Germany international forward Havertz.

According to the report, such a plan would ‘create space within the wage structure and free up funds for a major signing’.

Arsenal are also mindful of interest in Alvarez from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Chelsea.

This report on Arsenal’s willingness to sell Havertz suggests a U-turn from the north London club on the former Chelsea forward.

Havertz, who cost Arsenal £65m when they signed him from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, is under contract at the Premier League leaders until 2028.

READ MORE: Chief Arsenal bottlejob punished in ranking of 20 biggest summer signings

On February 6, Football Transfers reported that Arsenal were in talks with Havertz over a new contract.

The report claimed that ‘talks over a one-year extension’ were heading ‘in a positive direction’.

However, it seems that Arsenal have now decided that Havertz is expendable.

Gyokeres is not going anywhere, and if Arsenal signed Alvarez and kept Jesus and Havertz, then there would be too many forwards for Arteta.

While it remains to be seen if Havertz would be willing to leave Arsenal, Jesus could sever ties with the Gunners.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there have been stories from Italy.

“Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future.

“He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season.

“He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

“In the summer – not now in April or May – Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026.

“He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”

READ NEXT: Paul Scholes predicts Arsenal v Man City title race outcome: ‘Not seen them do it’