Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on the futures of Julian Alvarez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta aim to bring them to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal could end up winning the Premier League and the Champions League this season, but Arteta and Berta have already identified the attack as a key area to be strengthened this summer.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has not exactly lit up the Premier League since his move from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, while doubts persist over the futures of wingers Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to CaughtOffSide, Arsenal are willing to sell Kai Havertz to fund a deal for the former Manchester City striker, who is valued at €120million (£104m) by Atletico, who will face the Gunners in the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

Arsenal are also planning an ambitious raid on PSG for Georgia international winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

READ: Arsenal want to sign €60m German ‘joker’ to ‘provide direct competition for Gabriel Martinelli’

There is interest in Kvaratskhelia from Liverpool, too, with CaughtOffSide reporting that PSG value the 25-year-old winger at at least €180m (£156m).

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on the futures of Alvarez and Kvaratskhelia.

While Romano has said that Alvarez could leave Atletico at the end of the season, the Italian journalist has made it clear that Kvaratskhelia will stay at PSG.

Arsenal learn Julian Alvarez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stance

Romano said about Alvarez on his YouTube channel: “I did a video a few days ago here on this channel when I told you Julian Alvarez will not make any final decision on his future before the end of the Champions League campaign.

“Julian wants to focus on the Champions League campaign, and Julian wants to focus on winning this Champions League title with Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Arsenal will ‘demand’ €110m for Brazilian star as Real Madrid plan to ‘knock on door’ – report

“Julian really believes it’s possible, and they can fight for the title, at least get to the final and try to make something historical. So, that’s the focus for Julian Alvarez.

“Then I keep saying all doors are open for the future of Julian. I am not aware despite reports in March and early April of Julian negotiating a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

“I am not aware about that, so the Julian Alvarez case remains open for sure for the summer, but It’s not something going to be sorted now because Julian wants to be fully focused on the pitch, and I think it’s also a matter of respect for Atletico Madrid not to put fire on this situation before their situation in the Champions League is clarified.”

Romano said about Kvaratskhelia on his YouTube channel: “On Kvaratskhelia, we had rumours about Premier League clubs, Arsenal and more.

“I always told you, guys, that Kvaratskhelia basically just arrived at Paris Saint-Germain almost one year ago.

“It was January 2025, so he spent just 13, 14, 15 months at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Not a long time, and Kvaratskhelia is very happy at PSG.

“Today interview by the father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announcing his decision – he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, no plans to change, no plans to leave.

“And Kvaratskhelia taking an official position. He wants to continue at Paris Saint-Germain.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal and ‘exceptional’ winger in agreement over exit as €90m Andrea Berta plan takes shape