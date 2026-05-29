Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have reportedly made an ‘offer’ for Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid release a statement after a ‘month of lies’ about the Argentina star.

The Gunners have been in great form this season with Mikel Arteta’s side crowned Premier League champions last week and they could put the cherry on the cake by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

After spending over £250m on new signings last summer, Arsenal have good depth in most positions but there seems to be a consensus that attacking areas could be improved ahead of next season.

Viktor Gyokeres has perhaps disappointed some Arsenal fans and critics with his goal output this season but the Swede has up with the goods when it mattered.

Gyokeres’ brilliant performances in their two-legged Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid stick out, in particular, but Arsenal are looking to improve their depth in that position.

Arsenal had £104m bid rejected

Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez has emerged as a top target and Spanish website El Desmarque insists that Arsenal made a €120m (£104m) offer while the Club World Cup was on in the summer.

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There have been recent reports that Barcelona are set to make ‘an opening bid’ of €100m for Alvarez with the Argentina international ‘pushing to leave’ this summer.

On bids for Alvarez, journalist Ruben Uria told El Desmarque: “This is 100% verified information.

“I can assure you that there is no official offer on the table from Atlético de Madrid. None whatsoever. Not from Barcelona, not from Paris Saint-Germain, not from Arsenal. Zero.”

Atletico Madrid slam ‘months of lies and half-truths’

And now Atletico Madrid have released a statement slamming the ‘pre-arranged campaign’ from the media to engineer talk of a summer move for Alvarez.

The Spanish side told newspaper Marca: ‘’There has been no offer for our player or any meeting.

‘We are tired of months of lies, half-truths, harassment of our players in mixed zones, and absurd questions that are all part of a pre-arranged campaign.

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‘Julian is not for sale. There has been no offer for our player, nor any meeting. It’s just agent talk.

‘Julian has behaved impeccably at all times, giving his all on the pitch and demonstrating maximum professionalism. We know he didn’t cause all this noise – he has always behaved perfectly.’

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Barcelona are preparing their “first official bid” to sign Alvarez in the summer.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Barcelona are preparing, internally, the first official proposal, the first official bid for Julian Alvarez.

“Barcelona are not sending the bid today [Thursday]. Barcelona have not sent the bid.

“Barcelona are [still] discussing internally – [Joan] Laporta, Deco, [Hansi] Flick, everyone at the club – how they want to move, how they want to act.

“For sure, the bid will be sent before the start of the World Cup. It’s a matter of days, it could be any moment [after completing the Gordon deal].”

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