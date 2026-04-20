Arsenal could end up missing out on Julian Alvarez, with a Spanish report claiming that the Atletico Madrid striker does not fancy a move to the Emirates Stadium because of his time at Manchester City.

Alvarez was on the books of Man City from 2022 until 2024 before he made the switch to Atletico.

During his time at Man City, the Argentina international striker won the Premier League title twice, and the FA Cup and the Champions League once each.

The striker has also been hugely successful with Argentina, winning the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Alvarez has done well for Atletico, too, scoring 48 goals and giving 17 assists in 104 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal have taken a strong interest in Alvarez, with the Premier League club’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, said to be keen on him.

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The Gunners signed Viktor Gyokores from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, but the north London club remain keen on signing another striker.

Arsenal could reportedly sell Kai Havertz to fund a deal for Alvarez , who is valued at €120million (£104m) by Atletico.

Julian Alvarez wants Barcelona over Arsenal

However, it has emerged in Mundo Deportivo that Alvarez does not fancy a move to Arsenal.

The striker has already played in the Premier League with Man City and finds the prospect of turning out for Barcelona more appealing.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old, who will line up for Atletico against Arsenal in the Champions League this season.

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The Spanish news outlet has reported: ‘The three clubs that have already expressed their interest in signing him are Barca, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain, and the offer that appeals to him most is from the Catalan club.

‘Arsenal are a tempting club for Julian, but a return to the Premier League isn’t on his mind after his time at Manchester City.

‘PSG are also an attractive project, both on and off the pitch, as are the presence of Luis Enrique and the prospect of living in Paris.

‘However, aside from the fierce competition for places in their attack, the limited international reach of Ligue 1 is also a deterrent.”

At Barcelona, Alvarez would walk into Hansi Flick’s side’s starting line-up.

Robert Lewandowski is out of contract at Barcelona at the end of the season, so the Argentine striker could simply replace him in the team.

Even if Lewandowski stayed at Barcelona, Alvarez would still be ahead of the Polish striker in the pecking order.

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