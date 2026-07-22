Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ to sign Julian Alvarez in stunning swap as transfer accelerates

Arsenal have now reached an agreement to sign Argentina international Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to reports.

Alvarez has made his feelings clear in recent weeks with the Argentinian looking to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Barcelona has emerged as the former Manchester City striker’s preferred destination as he looks to challenge for major honours next term.

However, Atletico Madrid are determined that they won’t sell to Barcelona this summer for any money but they are more open to sanctioning a sale to Arsenal.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Arsenal have ‘reached an agreement’ with Atletico Madrid to buy Alvarez from the La Liga giants this summer.

The Gunners have apparently agreed a fee of €50m fee with Viktor Gyokeres heading in the other direction but a ‘deal between the two clubs is currently stalled, awaiting the approval of the 26-year-old striker, who prefers a move to FC Barcelona and has put his return to the Premier League on hold’.

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On the interest from Barcelona, the report adds: ‘The main obstacle preventing the transfer from being finalised is the player’s personal desire to wear the FC Barcelona jersey. However, Atlético de Madrid’s board categorically rejected a €100 million offer from Barcelona presented a few weeks ago, maintaining their determination not to strengthen a direct rival in La Liga.

‘Faced with Barcelona’s refusal to negotiate, the Metropolitano’s management insisted on the player’s €500 million release clause as the sole obstacle to any transfer within the Spanish league. This inflexible stance blocks any move to Camp Nou unless Barcelona pays the full amount of the clause.’

The report continues by claiming: ‘Arsenal are intensifying their direct negotiations with Julián Álvarez ‘s representatives to convince him to join the London club. The coming weeks of the summer transfer window will be crucial in determining whether the striker accepts Mikel Arteta ‘s offer or if the transfer attempt is definitively abandoned due to a lack of agreement with the player.’

Arsenal hoping Alvarez can’t secure a move to Barcelona – Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Arsenal continue to “keep a close eye to the situation” of Alvarez as they look to steal in.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal keep a close eye to the situation of Julian Alvarez and Barcelona.

“It’s very tense between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as you can see as I am telling you and I have been telling you for weeks.

“Obviously, if Julian Alvarez can’t go to Barcelona because Athletic don’t want to sell the player to Barcelona.

“Now, Atletico are saying they don’t want to sell the player in general, but in case there is a broken relationship between Julian and Atleti and at some point they decide to sell the player in August, Arsenal could still be interested to the situation and could still keep a close eye to Julian Alvarez.

“So, we have to be very attentive to Arsenal now because losing Morgan Rogers is a big blow for Arsenal, is the reality.

“He’s the player they want.

“He was the number one target, and so they were pushing and pushing to get a deal done.”

Paul Scholes insists that Arsenal should push the boat out to sign Alvarez and that he would definitely be worth a fee in excess of £100m.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “If Atletico Madrid want £100m, any big club needs to go and get him. Just go and get him.

“There’s not even a debate. I don’t think there’s loads of top-class centre-forwards knocking about. I don’t see him as an out-and-out centre-forward, he’s more of a drifter.

“Atletico Madrid won’t want to sell him to Real Madrid or Barcelona. If he’s £100m – [England midfielder] Elliot Anderson has just gone for £116m – and Alvarez is a match-winner. What a signing that would be.”

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