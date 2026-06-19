Euro giants cancel transfer to Arsenal despite attacker ‘welcoming’ Gunners interest

Arsenal have been hit by a huge blow to their hopes of signing Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to bring in new attacking players to the club in the summer with Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga and Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis among those linked.

Arsenal are ready to improve their squad once again after squad building over the last few years ended in a Premier League title at the end of the 2025/26 season.

There have been questions marks over the contributions of attacking players like Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard with one of that duo reportedly likely to leave.

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of their top targets to improve their forward positions with a report recently claiming the England international has selected Arsenal as his ‘preferred destination’.

Juventus forward Yildiz has also been linked heavily with a move to Arsenal and Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri even claimed that he is the ‘dream’ signing for Mikel Arteta.

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Tavolieri claimed last week on X: ‘EXCL – Mikel Arteta considers Kenan Yildiz has a dream target!

‘Nothing advanced yet with World Cup ongoing but Arsenal wants to sign a key player at the left winger position and has a plan for the Turkish.

‘Gunners would be ready to spend around €100M for Yildiz.

‘Christos Tzolis considered as alternative option, as @David_Ornstein called.’

But now Italian website TuttoSport (via Sport Witness) claims that the Juventus ownership has now ‘pulled the plug’ on a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal have been looking into the possibility of signing the Turkey international ‘in recent weeks’ with Yildiz seeing north London as a ‘welcome destination’.

But the report adds that Juventus majority shareholder John Elkann ‘has decided not to give in to the London club’s advances’ in the hope that the World Cup raises the Turkey star’s price.

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Revealing what Arsenal are looking for in the transfer market, following the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that the Gunners could “exceed” their outlay from last year.

Ornstein explained: “The number nine position is interesting. A penny for the thoughts of Victor Gyokeres tonight, his first season, and he helped them to this final and then was put on the bench.

“Then the left-sided attack is a big priority for them, and they’ve been looking at it for a few years, and I think they may be the summer where they really go for something. They’ve got the options there.”

Ornstein added: “They want a six/eight midfielder. They want to strengthen at right-back as well.

“So when you tally up what they’ve got to do, you could see that outlay in the market from last summer repeated or even exceeded.”

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