Arsenal could benefit from Juventus ‘financial problems’ as ‘cash-plus-player offer’ is mooted

Arsenal have been told that Juventus “would listen to a cash-plus-player offer” for Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners are reportedly in the transfer market for a striker in January with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah struggling to be prolific for them this season.

Arsenal started the season off in brilliant form but they have dipped in their last five matches, picking up just four points from a possible 15 and have slipped to fourth in the Premier League table.

That has seen pundits and former players point the finger at their forward line after Arsenal scored just four goals in their last five Premier League outings.

Jesus, who has been a good signing for Gunners since joining from Man City, has scored just three goals in 14 Premier League appearances this term, while his back-up striker Nketiah has managed five goals in 19 matches.

And there has been growing speculation that Mikel Arteta has conceded that Arsenal need a new striker in the January transfer window if they are to win the title this season.

There have been rumours that they are considering moves for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Vlahovic with the latter potentially costing the least money.

Deals for Osimhen and Toney would be so expensive that a report has claimed that Arsenal see them as ‘unrealistic’ to complete in the January window.

And that could see them turn to Vlahovic as their top target with Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill insisting Arteta is still a fan of the Serbia international.

Cotterill told The Arsenal Beat podcast: “Not Ivan Toney because I don’t think Brentford will sell him in January. Another player though we know Mikel Arteta is a fan of is Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus wanted £50m, but that was too steep for Arsenal, but Juventus have financial problems.

“They would listen to a cash-plus-player offer and there are also these tax rules in Italy which is something for them to consider.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Arteta and the Gunners need a completely different profile of striker than Jesus and Nketiah.

And the World Cup winner has suggested that Arsenal make a move for a striker with similar qualities to Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Petit told LuckyBlock.com last month: “Alexander Isak is tall, aggressive and has great technique. He wants to score every time he gets the ball but he needs to be more precise in his game. Physically and technically, he has a huge presence on the pitch. He’s a good striker and he’s someone that Arsenal would be very happy to have because he brings different qualities.

“Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah play in a similar way, they are different in terms of movement, but physically, technically and in their finishing they are not far apart. I get upset by Nketiah’s finishing, and they need to have a striker who can score 30 goals in all competitions throughout the season, it’s something missing if they want to improve.

“Isak is a very good striker and finished very well in the second half of the season last year after being injured. He started well this year again. If he can avoid being injured, because it’s been a problem since he arrived, we will see his real qualities.”