Arsenal launch ‘enquiry’ for Serie A ‘wizard’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘chances’ of blockbuster deal

Arsenal have made a move to bring Kenan Yildiz to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will fail in their quest.

Having won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League this past season, Arsenal are determined to enhance the quality of their current squad.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two senior options for the left wing for Arsenal, and that is an area that the north London club are looking to improve.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal fancy Kenan Yildiz as an option for the left wing.

The report in the reliable publication has claimed that Arsenal have ‘made an enquiry’ about Yildiz, as Arteta and Berta ‘search for a new left winger’.

Yildiz is one of the best young talents in Europe and is able to play in a number of roles in attack.

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During the 2025/26 campaign, the Turkey international operated as a left winger and as a second striker.

The Juventus star scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

Although Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, the Italian giants have no plans to sell Yildiz, who was ‘the wizard who bewitches matches’ in La Repubblica on November 27, 2025.

The 21-year-old signed a new deal with Juventus only in February 2026 and is under contract at the Bianconeri until 2030.

Arsenal receive Juventus response after Kenan Yildiz ‘enquiry

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have been ‘informed in no uncertain terms’ that Yildiz is ‘not for sale’.

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported on X that Juventus have no plans whatsoever to sell Yildiz.

Romano wrote on X at 9:15am on June 9: “No chances for Kenan Yildiz exit this summer.

“Never been a topic as Juventus closed doors already months ago.

“New deal signed in February, key player and staying even without UCL. “

While Arsenal are unlikely to be able to sign Yildiz, the Gunners could be able to get a deal done for Sandro Tonali.

Manchester United are also interested in the Newcastle United midfielder, who could leave St. James’ Park this summer.

Romano has revealed that Arsenal have made calls to try to sign Tonali.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “As of today, Tonali could be an option for Manchester City, but their focus is on Elliot Anderson, another player really appreciated also by Man United, who are still monitoring the situation, and Sandro Tonali could be an option for more clubs.

“Arsenal made some calls over the recent days for Tonali, so Arsenal are also in the mix.

“There could be more clubs joining the race for Tonali. Remember, there could be more clubs, so the situation around Sandro Tonali could become interesting.”

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