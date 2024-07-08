Petit reveals Euro 2024 star he’s ‘heard’ Arsenal want as he tells Arteta to sign England star

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit wants the Gunners to sign England striker Ivan Toney and has “heard” the Premier League club are interested in Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Gunners are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and a number of players have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Many pundits and former players think a prolific striker could be the difference for Arsenal as they look to win the Premier League title and other trophies.

Brentford’s Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are among the names linked and Petit thinks the former would fit in well at Arsenal next season.

Petit told Gambling.com: “I really like Ivan Toney. He gave an assist to Harry Kane for his goal and I think he could be a great signing for Arsenal as they definitely need a striker.

“Victor Osimhen has been linked with the club for weeks now and that could be good but I personally really like Toney.”

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and Petit is a fan of the deal, while he has revealed interest in Fenerbahce defender Kadioglu.

Petit added: “I think one of the main reasons Italy lost in the last 16 is because Calafiori didn’t play due to suspension. I really like this player.

“He is very good with the ball, is very intelligent without the ball and he can play different positions. He has got the fighting spirit, and is a great character with personality on the pitch so I think he could be an interesting target for Arsenal.

“He’s got the leadership and confidence for sure. I watched him closely in the tournament and you could see he was so focused on what he had to do.

“Another interesting one for Arsenal could be the Turkish left wing-back, Ferdi Kadioglu, who I’ve heard the club are interested in. He is good with the ball, has a great mentality and is always fighting until the end. He brings a lot of energy on the pitch.”

Petit has been impressed by Arsenal defender William Saliba and how he’s formed a solid partnership with Dayot Upamecano for France at Euro 2024.

The former Arsenal and France midfielder continued: “No one could have imagined him (Saliba) being a key player at the start of the competition.

“He was so far away from being in the first team a couple of months ago and I remember Didier Deschamps comments about him in the press. He was worried about some aspects of his game and that he should improve. He has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League for the past two seasons, and maybe even the world.

“William Saliba had no partnership with Upamecano before the tournament so it was a big gamble by the manager to play them together but I think they are getting better and better.

“I am not surprised by how Saliba is playing and I think it would now be very difficult for Konate to come back into the first team.”