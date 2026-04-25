Arsenal want to bring Karim Adeyemi to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, which has also revealed the transfer fee that the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, will have to sanction for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Adeyemi has been on the books of Dortmund since the summer of 2022, when he joined from FC Red Bull Salzburg and is under contract at the German club until 2027.

The 24-year-old attacker has been a success at Dortmund, scoring 36 goals and providing 24 assists in 144 matches in all competitions so far in his career.

Adeyemi is a very versatile attacking player who can operate as a centre-forward, second striker, right winger and left-winger.

The Germany international has scored 10 goals and given five assists in 37 matches in all competitions this season.

According to Sports Boom, Dortmund are willing to sell Adeyemi for €60million (£52m) in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal keen on securing his services to compete with Gabriel Martinelli for a place in manager Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

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Dortmund are said to be ‘ready to sacrifice Adeyemi to balance the financial books and undergo a comprehensive squad overhaul’.

Karim Adeyemi stance on joining Arsenal

The report has added: ‘Adeyemi’s explosive power and impact on the counter-attack have mobilised English sides that particularly favour transitional play.

‘He is viewed as a joker in Mikel Arteta’s system who could provide direct competition for Gabriel Martinelli and operate in every area of the attack (right wing, left wing, centre forward).’

While Berta would fancy paying €60m (£52m) for an attacking player who is only 24 years of age, Arsenal are facing competition from Manchester United for the German forward.

Man Utd, who are set to finish in the Premier League top five this season, will reportedly ‘submit an official package’ to Dortmund when the summer transfer window opens.

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The report has noted that Adeyemi himself is open to severing his ties with Dortmund, but he wants between £150,000 and £180,000 per week to make a move to Arsenal or Man Utd.

Martinelli is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, but the Brazil international’s importance in the Arsenal team under Arteta has dwindled.

The 24-year-old has made only starts in the Premier League and just six starts in the Champions League for the north London club in the 2025/26 campaign.

Martinelli is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

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