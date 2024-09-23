Keane tells Arsenal boss Arteta to ‘show a bit of class’ after he defends ‘silly’ star

Roy Keane reckons Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needed to “show a bit of class” and “move on” after Leandro Trossard’s sending off.

The reigning champions and their biggest challengers played out a gripping clash at the Etihad Stadium, where Erling Haaland’s early opener was cancelled out by a stunning strike by Riccardo Calafiori on his first Arsenal start.

Set-piece star Gabriel powered Arsenal ahead with a header in first-half stoppage time, but more drama was to follow as Leandro Trossard was sent off moments later.

The 10-man Gunners defended with their lives throughout the second period and wasted time in a bid to wind down the clock, but City managed to make it 2-2 at the death through substitute John Stones.

Arteta faced questions about referee Michael Oliver’s decision to hand a second booking to Trossard for kicking the ball away a fortnight on from Declan Rice getting a second yellow for the same reason.

“I prefer not to comment,” the Arsenal boss said. “I’ve seen it and it’s that obvious, so I’ll leave it to you guys.

“I was already in big trouble trying to solve what happened on the pitch. It’s not my problem to solve what happens off the pitch.”

Put to Arteta there was an unpunished instance of the ball being kicked away featuring City winger Jeremy Doku, he said: “That’s what I’m saying. It’s that obvious that it’s not necessary to comment on it. It’s the second time.

“I’m expecting 100 Premier League games this season to be 10 against 11, or 10 and against 10, or nine against 10 this season. Let’s see.”

But former Manchester United captain Keane insists that Arteta should have shown a “bit of class” and “taken his medicine” over the incident that saw Trossard get sent off for Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: “Managers are coming out every week saying every decision is against them. Just come out and accept it.

“Deep down he’ll be satisfied with a point. Show a bit of class, manager of Arsenal. He probably deserved the red card, we reacted well and we move on.

“That’s the end of it. Take your medicine and move on. Show a bit of class.”

On the wider trend of managers doing the same thing, Keane added: “Wouldn’t it be good if a manager came out after a game and just said: ‘Yeah, you know what he was a bit silly, it was a yellow card.

“Every manager is coming out every week going: ‘No, it wasn’t a foul, it wasn’t this, something happened five minutes earlier.’

“Just come out and be big enough… players do daft stuff on a football pitch, come out and show a bit of class and say: ‘The referee gave him a chance to send him off. We’re disappointed but we move on.'”

