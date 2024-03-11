Keane, Carragher rate Arsenal title chances after Liverpool draw against Man City

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have rated the chance of Arsenal pipping Liverpool or Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners beat Brentford on Saturday thanks to an 86th-minute winner from Kai Havertz to put pressure on Liverpool and City ahead of their clash on Sunday.

Roy Keane: I am now doubting Man City a little bit

And Arsenal remained top of the league after Liverpool held Man City to a 1-1 draw at Anfield with the title race now closer than ever as the three sides head into the final ten games of the season.

Keane has been impressed by the Gunners in recent weeks and now predicts Mikel Arteta’s side will be firmly in the race until the end of the campaign.

“Honestly, I can’t call it. Last year I never had any doubt that City would eventually win it,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I’m now doubting them a little bit. I’m not betting against them but Liverpool today… their performance, they’re creating chances, scoring goals.

“And you look at Arsenal now, physically, compared to last year, Arsenal look a much stronger team so I don’t think they will fade on that side of it.

“Of course they will [have learned from last season]. The recruitment, the players they’ve brought in, they’ve added strength to them and added quality and it’s just the physical side of it.

“I look at Arsenal, their mindset, and they look ready for the challenge so I don’t know who to go with this year.”

Jamie Carragher: Man City still the most likely champions

Carragher is still expecting Man City to win the title unless Arsenal or Liverpool manage to build a “three or four-point gap going into the last five or six games”.

“I think if City beat Arsenal then they will be really strong favourites. I do think that,” Carragher added.

“I think if Arsenal go there and get something then we’re having the same conversation.

“I do feel like Arsenal and Liverpool would need a three or four-point gap going into the last five or six games of the season if they wanted to topple City.”

Havertz, who Brentford thought should’ve had a second yellow card for simulation in the second half, insists his winning goal on Saturday was a “dream”.

“As a kid, I think you dream that you’re going to have moments like this in your career and Saturday I had something like this,” Havertz said.

“The supporters made it very special to me and I’m very thankful to have this moment. Thank you to all of them.

“You always hope for that (connection with fans). I know maybe it wasn’t from the beginning but I always try to work hard and just not drop my confidence.

“I just give my best every game and I did it so I’m happy now that I’ve had some of those moments now.

“I’m very delighted, it was a big game for us. To play in these games and win it at the end is always very nice and it was a great feeling.”