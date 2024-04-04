Arsenal legend Keown reveals ‘firm favourites’ for title after Gunners, Man City both win

Arsenal legend Martin Keown still thinks Liverpool are “firm favourites’ to win the Premier League title despite the Gunners and Man City winning on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat Luton Town 2-0 thanks to a Martin Odegaard strike and a Daiki Hashioka own goal to move above Liverpool to the Premier League summit.

Keown: If you look at Liverpool’s games, they just look better to me

Arsenal are now one point ahead of Liverpool, who face rock-bottom Sheffield United on Thursday evening, while third-placed Man City are now level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s men after an impressive Phil Foden-inspired 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

Despite Arsenal and Man City doing their jobs on Wednesday evening, Keown still thinks Liverpool are favourites for the Premier League title because of their remaining fixtures.

“Man City can win every game but that doesn’t mean they’ll be champions because Liverpool have the points,” Keown said on TNT Sports.

“If you look at Liverpool’s games, they just look better to me. The Manchester United game on Sunday is huge, if they win that I would be telling the players they can become Premier League champions.

“When you look at their fixtures, that’s the one tough game for them, and they’ll want payback for the FA Cup game.

“I just feel Liverpool, having those two points over Arsenal, it makes them firm favourites.”

Keown also reserved special praise for Kai Havertz’s recent performances after admitting he was “unsure” about the Germany international in his early time at the Emirates Stadium.

Keown: He can be really effective and it’s really working for Arsenal

“It was one of those where there was a bit of criticism when it [the signing] happened and I just wanted to see for myself what he could do,” Keown added.

“I wasn’t sure at the beginning, he played as a centre forward in the Community Shield and I didn’t see the work-rate or the running in the channels. He moved back into midfield but now he’s in his best position as a front player.

“He’s so intelligent and keeps disappearing from the defenders. He can be really effective and it’s really working for Arsenal at the moment.”

Arsenal made five changes for Luton’s visit on Wednesday night with the first of eight scheduled fixtures in April and Arteta was glad his gamble paid off.

“They responded really well and I’m so happy with that. It was a wonderful game,” Arteta said.

“When they get their moment, they have to take it and they certainly did today. They give me every reason (to pick them) every day.

“If we had lost the game it would’ve been because we made the changes and it’s not as simple as that. You have to do what is right, what they deserve and it’s good confidence.”