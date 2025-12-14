Keown claims Arsenal star ‘not at the level’ after Wolves win amid astonishing title claim

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks Viktor Gyokeres is still some way off “the fitness level you would expect” as the Gunners edged out Wolves on Saturday.

Gyokeres has eased back into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI after returning from an injury that he picked up in a match against Burnley at the beginning of November.

After coming off the bench in three Premier League matches in a row and making a start against Club Brugge in the Champions League in midweek, Arteta handed Gyokeres his first league start since returning.

The 27-year-old played 81 minutes as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1 but he struggled to have a big impact against Rob Edwards’ relegation-threatened side.

After Tolu Arokodare’s header had cancelled out a Sam Johnstone own goal, Gyokeres’ replacement, Gabriel Jesus, made a big impact as Yerson Mosquera headed the ball into his own net, for the Arsenal winner, under pressure from the Brazilian.

When discussing the Arsenal winner on TNT Sports, Keown said: “I think it’s Jesus’ movement that ultimately helps.

READ: Ten summer transfer ‘fixes’ already in need of an upgrade features Gyokeres and Chelsea trio

“The defender gets unlucky and Jesus doesn’t get the touch, but it’s his run and movement which helps and that is definitely food for thought for the manager.

“He looked good when he came on, and Gyokeres is still not at the fitness level you would expect, and there’s a real tussle for who is going to be that No9 and Jesus has put himself right back in there.”

Arteta defended Gyokeres’ display after the match, he said: “It’s a collaboration between the two.

“He was in a lot of really good positions, and the ball didn’t get into the area quick enough or sharp enough or just with the precision that is required for a No9 to score the goal.

“But his work-rate and intentions were there and we need to keep insisting.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal so bad that late, late victory over Wolves doesn’t even have Hallmark of Champions

* Arsenal: Gyokeres sent warning as surprise £52m replacement named; Arteta ‘problem’ explained

* Viktor Gyokeres a ‘real waste of money’ but is he worse than Joao Pedro?

Keown insists “the whole title was on this game” with the whole “world” wanting Arsenal to slip up and allow others into the Premier League title race.

He added: “You don’t want to be playing like that too often if you want to be champions.

“I think the whole title was on this game because the commotion around, and the noise around.

“There is a lot of feeling – if you support Arsenal, there is a lot of feeling against the club. Lucky Arsenal is back… It has been an unlucky Arsenal for me [recently].

“The world and his man wanted Arsenal to slip up here tonight.

“Credit to Wolves and their manager – they were transformational tonight in their performance.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves added: “That was massive for Arsenal. To find a way to win when they hardly created any moments.

“Wolves were exceptional, they couldn’t have played any better. Arsenal weren’t at their best but they’ll be absolutely delighted.”