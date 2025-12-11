Arsenal legend Martin Keown has called for Mikel Arteta to sanction a position change so one of his standout players can start in their “best XI”.

The Gunners bounced back from their defeat against Aston Villa when they faced Club Brugge on Wednesday night, with Noni Madueke (x2) and Gabriel Martinelli scoring in their side’s 3-0 victory.

Madueke opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike before netting with a header, with the England international proving to be a really good signing following his move to Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer.

A portion of Arsenal’s fan base questioned this signing in the summer, but the winger has surpassed expectations at the Emirates as he has taken his game to another level for his new club.

Keown has lauded Madueke over his first goal against Club Brugge, with the winger “putting down a marker”.

“That is a special, special goal. The power he generates on the shot is quite remarkable,” Keown said on TNT Sports.

“He slowly explodes into this, drives on and that shot… there’s not a goalkeeper on the planet who stops that.

“It’s a really well-struck strike. Wow. He’s like a bolt of electricity, Madueke. Two goalkeepers in there wouldn’t have saved that.

“Madueke started the season quite well and then had that unfortunate injury. He’s come back in and put down a marker there.”

Keown also argued that Madueke should feature in “Arsenal’s best XI” and could “end up on the left”.

“When you start looking forward and think about Arsenal’s best XI, you wonder if Madueke ends up on the left,” Keown added.

“Saka will likely stay on the right. We haven’t seen them available together much this season due to their injuries but that could be an option going forward.”

Chris Sutton has also praised Madueke, who has been a “really smart signing” for the Gunners, who have damaged Chelsea with this deal.

“It wasn’t just with his goals that Noni Madueke made an impact, he did really well throughout the game and showed he is ready to do a job when he is called upon,” Sutton said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“A lot is made of Arsenal’s strength in depth this season, and at the moment Arteta has got a few injuries in key positions.

“But in those wide areas he has got plenty of options and the fact he could bring Madueke and Martinelli off the bench against Villa at the weekend and then start them tonight and see both of them score brilliant goals is a real positive.

“More and more, Madueke looks like a really smart signing. I already thought he was a loss to Chelsea, but you are seeing now he is back from injury that Arsenal can have Saka off that right side, or use him – it bodes really well for them with such a busy period coming up.”