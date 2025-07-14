An Arsenal legend has explained why he thinks incoming signing Viktor Gyokeres could struggle during his debut season at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s top transfer priority this summer is to sign a new striker after missing out on Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko in recent windows.

In recent weeks, the Gunners have turned to Gyokeres and their prolonged pursuit of the Sporting Lisbon standout has finally paid off.

The 27-year-old has scored 97 goals in 125 games for Sporting Lisbon over the past two seasons and is second in our ranking of this year’s top scorers in Europe as he’s earned himself a move to the Emirates.

The Premier League giants have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon and could pay a potential total fee of £63.4m to sign the striker, who should complete his move to the club this week.

A top-tier striker is widely viewed as the last piece of the jigsaw for Arsenal and Gyokeres could join Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard in joining the club this summer.

However, former Arsenal star William Gallas cannot see him being a “killer” next season amid one concern.

“He’s not just making one step,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

READ: Arsenal breakthrough sees six clubs celebrating due to Gyokeres windfall ‘chain’



“Going from Sporting to Arsenal right now is more like two or three steps. He will be playing against defenders who are really strong, maybe the strongest. In the first season, he will need to adapt.

“He’s tall, he’s massive, so I may get attacked for saying this but in Portugal, he had a much bigger advantage on the defenders. He will need to adapt to the Premier League defenders quickly.

“There’s a chance that his second year is much stronger than his first year at Arsenal.

“But Arsenal will not be wanting to wait for a major trophy any longer. And the signing of a striker is seen as that last piece of the puzzle to do exactly that.

“I hope that, if he comes in, he hits the ground running. We’ve all been waiting for Arsenal to sign a killer. Only time will tell if Gyokeres is an assassin in the Premier League.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal star tells Arteta he ‘wants to leave’ with unpopular signing spelling ‘the end’

👉 Arsenal ‘accelerate’ towards seventh signing with Premier League star ‘very interested’ in move

👉 Arsenal fans labelled ‘utter disgrace’ as next three deals to be completed in ‘good week’ for Arteta

Gallas is more confident that Zubimendi will be a success at Arsenal, though. He claims the summer signing is what the club “needs”.

“The way he has played for Real Sociedad, and the job that he has done at the base of the midfield… that’s what Arsenal need,” Gallas added.

“It’s exactly what Arsenal need To have that player just in front of the defence, allowing the other midfielders who do maybe half defensive and half attacking duties to really focus on creating goals for Arsenal.

“The fact that Liverpool and Real Madrid were also both very interested in Zubimendi shows you a lot. It shows you how highly regarded his skills are.”