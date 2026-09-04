Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes has been told that he is currently the “most overrated player” in the Premier League.

Gabriel is well-known for his housery as one of the most disliked players in the Premier League, but he is also regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the division.

The Arsenal star played a key role as the Gunners won the Premier League title last season, and he is also set to have a massive part in their push to reclaim the crown this term.

But former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has boldly argued that Gabriel is actually the “most overrated player in the league” at the moment.

According to Agbonlahor, Gabriel was “really poor” at the World Cup and is not among the “elite” defenders in world football.

“I’m going to go for Gabriel at Arsenal as the most overrated player in the league,” Agbonlahor told AskGambler.

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“There’s no denying he’s a good player, and I do like him. He had a good season for Arsenal last season, but he was really poor at the World Cup for Brazil.

“People talk about Gabriel alongside some of the elite. While he’s a very good player, I don’t think he’s at the level to be in those conversations, which is why I think he’s overrated.”

“He doesn’t belong at the top table of centre halves…”

Agbonlahor has also argued that Gabriel is overly protected at Arsenal.

“William Saliba helps him a lot,” Agbonlahor added.

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“He is the better defender of the two from what I have watched, and I think that’s the case for a lot of the defenders at Arsenal. Even when someone like Hincapie comes in, he helps Gabriel out a lot.

“If you watched Arsenal last season, they were on top in pretty much every game, so there were some games where he didn’t have to do much.

“I’d be interested to see if you put him into a team that was fighting relegation, how good he’d be, and where he’d need to be doing more defending.

“There was obviously his miss in the Champions League final, and if you look at that alongside his performances for Brazil at the World Cup, he doesn’t belong at the top table of centre halves.”

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