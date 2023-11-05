Keys finally agrees with Arteta over Arsenal VAR ‘disgrace’; gives ‘two reasons’ to chalk off Newcastle goal

Richard Keys feels Mikel Arteta’s reaction to Antony Gordon’s winner being allowed to stand was “spot on” as Arsenal lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Gunners boss was livid in his post-match interview following the Gunners’ narrow loss at St James Park and called the decision by VAR to allow Gordon’s goal a “disgrace”.

In a scrappy game of few chances, Gordon turned home the winner in the second half with his goal surviving a triple VAR check.

VAR looked to see if the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Gabriel Magalhaes in the box and if Gordon was offside.

In response to referee Stuart Attwell awarding the goal, Arsenal boss Arteta said after the match: “You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed.

“I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace.

“For many reasons, it’s not a goal. More than one reason, it’s not a goal. And there’s too much at stake here. We put so much effort (in).

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and it’s an absolute disgrace. Again, I feel embarrassed.

“I’ve been more than 20 years in this country and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world, I’m sorry.”

And Keys, who has a reputation for disagreeing with Arteta and his antics on the touchline, thought the Arsenal boss was “spot on” to be angry about Gordon’s goal.

Keys wrote on X: “Arteta is spot on. Allowing that goal was embarrassing. Ok – ball might not have been out but it’s a clear push on Gabriel & Joelinton handles the ball before you can argue whether Gordon is offside. So 2 nailed on reasons to disallow it.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe boss thankful that the goal stood but didn’t think there was anything wrong with the goal.

Howe told reporters: “I thought [the VAR check] was initially for a foul,” the Magpies boss told BeIN Sports. “I didn’t think it was but potentially Joelinton off the back of [Gabriel]. That’s all I could see that was possibly wrong. But then obviously there’s the three checks. Thankfully none of them were pulled up on.”